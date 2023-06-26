Illawarra Mercury
Meta blocks The Sculpting Room ads for adult content

By Connor Pearce
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
Adrienne Bridges at her Fairy meadow salon The Shaping Room. Her ads have been blocked by Meta for being 'adult content'. Picture by Adam McLean
Adrienne Bridges at her Fairy meadow salon The Shaping Room. Her ads have been blocked by Meta for being 'adult content'. Picture by Adam McLean

A Fairy Meadow small business has been blocked from advertising on Meta platforms including Facebook and Instagram after its ads promoting its body sculpting services were deemed adult content by Facebook.

