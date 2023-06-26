A Fairy Meadow small business has been blocked from advertising on Meta platforms including Facebook and Instagram after its ads promoting its body sculpting services were deemed adult content by Facebook.
Adrienne Bridges set up The Shaping Room earlier this year after returning to the Illawarra from Queensland.
The young mother had been in hairdressing for 15 years and used body sculpting services after the birth of her third child.
"I wasn't able to exercise for a year, so I was searching for things I could do to try and lose weight and get healthy," she said.
Having used the service, after moving back to the Illawarra, Ms Bridges decided to set up a salon of her own.
"So I could help people in similar situations, people who have had horrific surgeries, can't exercise, lose weight and regain confidence again."
Soon after setting up her clinic, Ms Bridges' roster of half a dozen clients is wholly made up of women who have had caesarean sections and who are hoping to lose weight but can't exercise.
As a sole trader, Ms Bridges hoped to grow her business through word of mouth and social media advertising and tried out advertising online.
"I tried to do my own online ads, and that wasn't working, so that's why I decided I'm going to have to hire someone to do it for me, because they just kept getting rejected. I thought I mustn't know what I'm doing, but we've just had the same issues."
All of Ms Bridges's ads on Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram were blocked, with a note stating Meta's policies on the sale of adult products are services.
"Ads promoting sexual and reproductive health products or services, like contraception and family planning must be targeted to people 18 years or older and must not focus on sexual pleasure."
This left Ms Bridges bewildered, as the ads highlighted body shaping services, with photos of the equipment she uses and women using the service, with captions such as "The team are highly skilled in helping you define your own beauty".
"It's really frustrating, because I want to be able to help people, especially women get their confidence back and feel good, and I'm not able to get my name out there."
Questions were sent to Meta however no response was received prior to deadline.
It's not the first time that Meta platforms have been called out for blocking content targeting women and services for women.
A report from US-based Centre for Intimacy Justice (CIJ) found last year that more than 60 health businesses and nonprofits serving women had their advertisements removed for selling 'adult products' despite the products including content on pelvic pain and menopause.
The report found on the other hand that ads for male pleasure and male sexual health were allowed.
In November 2022, Facebook updated its policies to allow ads that promote sexual health, wellness and reproductive products and services, but CIJ found Jackie Rotman asked whether the algorithms that block the ads will change their behaviour.
"The next question is whether Meta is actually enforcing this policy change or if the algorithms still reject them."
If the experience of Ms Bridges is any guide, the algorithms still have some work to do catching up to the policy, and for her, the experience is particularly jarring as that is where the majority of her audience finds information on products similar to hers.
"Mums are always on Facebook, or looking for weight loss on Instagram."
Since the issue has arisen, Ms Bridges has attempted to get in contact with Facebook to lift the ban, but hasn't had any luck so far.
In the meantime, Ms Bridges is spending her marketing budget with Google.
