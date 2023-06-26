New security system installed weeks before 'suspicious' Albion Park house fire

A new security system with cameras had only been installed two weeks before a suspicious fire destroyed a heritage listed Albion Park home, according to neighbours.
"The security alarm went off during the fire before it got burnt out," one Terry Street neighbour said.
He heard commotion and saw smoke billowing from the single-level brick property around 10.30am Saturday, and stood outside for some time worried embers would land on his house.
"Someone ran around the back with a garden hose, it was hopeless as he couldn't get close enough for the water to reach it ... and they gave up," he said.
Firefighters conducted a search and rescue of the property and found no-one home at the time at the time of the blaze, while the long-time neighbour said the house had been a rental for as long as he knew.
The Mercury understands the 19th century house had previously been leased to a speech therapist and the charismatic Increase Church in recent years. It was unclear who was living there now though one witness said there were clothes hanging on the line in the past fortnight.
Another neighbour feared the blaze would jump across to his home but said thankfully the local fire brigade were stationed around the corner and on scene "in next to no time".
"For a while it was pretty hairy," the man said.
"I was sitting outside just 10 minutes beforehand, came inside ... then looked out the window and the yard was black with smoke."
He said onlookers soon lined up along Terry Street and around Tongarra Road to watch multiple Fire and Rescue NSW units fight the blaze.
Lake Illawarra Police Detectives are now investigating what caused the blaze, which has been deemed suspicious, with evidence taken from the scene on Sunday for forensic examination.
Officers are asking anyone with dashcam or other video footage to please submit it to Oak Flats Police Station.
Property data shows the home was last sold in 1984 and owned by the same entity since.
According the Shellharbour Museum, the house was opened as a chemist in the late 1800's by John Hubert Plunket Hobbs and stayed in the family until around 1938, when it changed hands to Thelma and Ray O'Gorman.
Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
