How to avoid the defects and buy a good quality apartment in Wollongong

How do you buy a good quality apartment in Wollongong?
Over the past year, there have been concerns raised about the construction quality of a number of new apartment complexes in the Wollongong CBD.
However, despite the construction faults highlighted by the state's building commissioner, the demand for apartments in the area from buyers remains strong.
So, how do you approach buying a good quality apartment in Wollongong? Should you opt for off-the-plan, a recent build, or an older complex? What should you be looking out for?
We investigate further here.
While Illawarra property values are slowly rebounding and ongoing interest rate rises present plenty of challenges, agents are reporting there are still plenty of legitimate buyers in the market.
Many of those aspiring buyers may be wondering where they can get bang for their buck.
So, with the first home buyer or even downsizer in mind, we've compiled a list of seven homes that you can buy for $700,000 or less throughout the region.
More than 30 bids were placed during a battle to secure a Tarrawanna home, on the market for the first time since the 1960s, at auction on Saturday.
A local buyer secured the home after a half-hour long auction.
For this week's Under the Hammer, the selling agent gave us the lowdown on the sale.
In other auction activity, a home near Gerringong was hotly contested during a rapid-fire auction, eventually selling for more than $2.5 million.
Meanwhile, properties in North Wollongong and Kiama Downs also sold under the hammer last week.
These auctions were among just over a dozen that took place in the Illawarra last week, with a clearance rate of 50 per cent.
A Sydney-based developer's proposed subdivision at Kiama's Spring Creek would create 67 new homes.
A development application for the project, located at a 3.66-hectare site on Dido Street, Kiama, was recently lodged with Kiama council.
The proposal includes the demolition of existing development and subdivision of land for the creation of 67 residential homes and one community lot.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. When size, quality and entertaining matter, you can't go past this stunning Corrimal home.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
