A plan to build three fast food outlets in Shellharbour has attracted criticism, but not all are convinced the proposed development is bad for the area.
The Shellharbour Club has released plans to build three drive-through restaurants on the corner of Shellharbour and Wattle roads: a McDonald's, a KFC and a Guzman y Gomez.
"I'm not against new development and bringing jobs into the area... but we've got a lot of those fast food outlets this side of the bridge," Barrack Heights resident Polly Stratilas said.
A member of the club, Ms Stratilas said she remembered going to see bands and performers there, and would like to see the space used for a facility where people could enjoy entertainment or learn new skills instead.
She also suggested an aquatic centre, which had been proposed in the club's master plan in 2014.
With the area growing quickly, she said, there should be things for people to do, especially young people.
"I think [the land] could've been put to better use," Ms Stratilas said.
When the Mercury shared news of the club's plans, most of the reaction on social media was negative.
"Just what we need, good old healthy JUNK FOOD. And the rubbish that comes with it," Sean Wilkens Van Ewyk said on the Mercury's Facebook page.
Like Ms Stratilas, another reader, Chrissy Mc, suggested other options for the site, such as a motel or gymnasium.
"Would have been better to have independents like the cafe that has opened in Wongawilli," Jean Turner said.
Concerns about the impact on traffic at an already busy intersection have also arisen.
But other community members support the proposal.
"Awesome for Shellharbour area. Jobs and growth for our region," Dan Hicking wrote.
"Can't wait," Tammy Mendicino said.
The proposal has not yet gone to council for consideration, with the Shellharbour Club in the process of detailed planning ahead of submitting a development application.
The club is also in the process of collecting community feedback on the proposal, via an online survey.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
