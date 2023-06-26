Angus Craig has been fondly remembered as fun, goofy and caring at a funeral following his death in the June 11 Hunter Valley bus crash.
In a publicly live-streamed memorial service at Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee on the NSW South Coast on June 26, loved ones shared touching memories of their brother, boyfriend and friend.
"Angus you have left behind a chain of broken hearts," the funeral celebrant said.
His pregnant sister Georgia, flanked by parents Duncan and Tobi, said he was a caring brother.
"He was a last minute guru and always seemed to get away with it," Georgia said. "Christmas shopping on Christmas eve, but then would amaze everyone with very thoughtful, appropriate gifts come that morning.
"He loved his family so much."
Angus, 28, had recently moved in with his girlfriend Bella, who said he had not even remembered his new postcode yet.
"Angus was one to always look on the bright side of life, and when I was sad or going through a difficult time he's tell me 'tomorrow will be better, I promise'," she said.
"My tomorrows look different now and it breaks my heart that our time was cut too short."
Friend Shaun shared funny stories of growing up with Angus. He said as he kid, he hated when Angus would go away on holidays without him.
"I would always miss you, but I would love when you returned," he said. "I especially love the stupid presents you would buy me from all over the world.
"You have now gone on one final holiday from which you won't be returning, but I know that you'll be sitting there waiting for me with some stupid present, a big corny smile on your face and arms wide open for a big Angus cuddle."
The gathering was told Angus grew up in Sanctuary Point and attended Sanctuary Point Public School and Vincentia High School, before going on to complete an engineering degree at Wollongong University.
And at each stage his gentle and generous nature meant Angus was quick to develop lasting friendships.
"We know that being so social, he accumulated many friends from all walks of his life," said celebrant and long-time family friend Narelle Harding.
His mum Tobi read a poem picked out by her family. Cousin Chris from the United Kingdom recorded a video reciting a poem he wrote.
Posts on a tribute wall included memories of Angus as "a lovely, kind-hearted, fun and inclusive person" with "the brightest smile in the room".
The funeral home asked people thinking of sending flowers to instead consider a donation to cancer research in recognition of Angus's support of this during his life.
The funeral comes after the victim's bodies were released to next of kin following the police investigation into the crash.
The life of Singleton woman Rebecca Mullen will be celebrated by her family and friends at a service at Singleton Civic Centre on June 28.
Touching tributes to Dr Mullen were made by Hunter New England Local Health District, Hunter Valley Grammar School and the New England Nomads UNE Australian Football Club.
Guests are being asked to wear bright and floral attire and bring a memory of Dr Mullen to the service.
A funeral for Kane Symons will be held in South Hobart on July 2.
Carlton Park Surf Life Saving Club remembered him as "a leader, a great bloke and a mate to many".
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the funeral service for Kane William Symons, which will be held at C3 Convention Centre, 64 Anglesea Street, South Hobart on Sunday, July 2, 2023, commencing at 2.00pm
Two people remain in John Hunter Hospital after the June 11 bus crash, Hunter New England Health has confirmed. Both are in a stable condition.
