Another earthquake has been detected near Appin, the third in a little over a week.
Geoscience Australia recorded a magnitude-2.3 quake at 4.16am on Monday.
It occurred at a depth of one kilometre, 5.9 kilometres north-west of Appin and about 3.6 kilometres south-east of Menangle.
So far the agency has received one report from someone who felt the earthquake.
It followed a magnitude-3.1 quake at Douglas Park on the afternoon of Sunday, June 18.
That earthquake, which occurred at a depth of three kilometres, was reported by 39 people.
The next morning an aftershock measuring 1.5-magnitude was recorded a short distance south.
Last week, Geoscience Australia senior seismologist Jonathan Griffin said there had been about 50 earthquakes within 100 kilometres in the last 10 years.
Mr Griffin said that while Australia sat in the middle of a tectonic plate, this plate was getting compressed along its boundaries, leading to small faults and fractures.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
