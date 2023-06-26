If you're looking for Illawarra's most sound sleeper, the prize could go to Dapto man John Baldwan who stayed fast asleep while the roof of his home was ripped off.
Around 1.30am on Monday, damaging winds ripped tin sheeting from his roof. It flew through the air, cutting his power, sawing a palm tree in his front yard in half, before being left strewn across the street.
At the time wind gusts were around 76km/h, they later topped 100km/h in Albion Park, as damaging winds caused havoc and power outages across the Illawarra.
But, the Yalunga Street resident kept sleeping - even as concerned firefighters banged on his door to check on his welfare.
It wasn't until around 8am that Mr Baldwan woke, dressed for the day, and went outside to discover his roof was now on his front lawn.
"I was sound asleep, I slept straight through it. I didn't know until I came outside at 8am," the elderly resident told the Illawarra Mercury.
"It's a good thing nobody was walking past when the roof came off."
Fire and Rescue Dapto Station Officer Bernie Howe was among the crew called to his home after a frantic triple-0 call from one of his neighbours.
"The roof at the back of the house had blown off over the front and taken the wires down," he said.
"Part of the roof was on the street when we got there."
By lunchtime Mr Baldwan had a roof repair crew at his home fixing the damage.
The Dapto incident was among more than 130 call outs for emergency crews during the wild weather.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
