Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Damaging winds rip through Illawarra, Dapto man loses his roof

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're looking for Illawarra's most sound sleeper, the prize could go to Dapto man John Baldwan who stayed fast asleep while the roof of his home was ripped off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.