Spare spaces are making money for those in the know

With living costs on the rise, many are looking for ways to earn extra cash.
For some it's a second job, for others it's leasing a spare room.
Innovative online marketplace, Spacer, say there's an income stream sitting right under your nose - or house.
It's the space in your garage that can be leased as car parking or storage. The vast backyard that can easily store trailers or caravans.
Even a private boat mooring can unlock a source of income from casual cruisers seeking shelter in a storm.
Spacer co-founder Michael Rosenbaum said the sharing economy can play an essential role in easing the cost of living crisis, and he wants to raise awareness of how tapping into spare space could help both renters and hosts.
And with rent costs soaring across the country, and a growing number of tenants forced to move into smaller, more affordable homes, renters are looking for places to keep their furniture or other large belongings.
"Storage can often be expensive and inconvenient, with many traditional storage options located in the outer suburbs," Michael Rosenbaum said.
"Many property owners don't realise they could be sitting on extra income if they have an unused garage, storage cage, warehouse or parking space."
Spacer is helping to connect renters looking for affordable storage space, with hosts that have space to share. Hosts can potentially make $200 per month from their unused space. And the online marketplace also helps traditional self-storage operators and small warehouse facilities to fill under-utilised storage units.
Not everyone has an empty garage or vacant boat mooring. Have a look at our suggestions to identify the possibilities and unlock the potential earnings.
