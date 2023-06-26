The Dapto man who could sleep for Australia

The so-called watercooler topics of the day across the Illawarra? Take your pick: Ben Hunt, the flipping wind and the weekend's Rainbow Storytime at Thirroul.
We also need to add to that list John Baldwan.
Who, you ask?
While the rest of us thrashed about through the night wondering if roofs would stay put and trees wouldn't be uprooted, Mr Baldwan slept. Like a baby.
And frankly, half his luck. The wild weather helped detach part of his tin roof and sent it spinning into the wild blue yonder at Dapto. (Well, his front yard, anyway).
It was unlikely to have been a silent experience but it was for Mr Baldwan. he didn't know a thing about the commotion - or the SES' attempts to knock on his door - until after 8am.
"I was sound asleep, I slept straight through it. I didn't know until I came outside at 8am," he told reporter Nadine Morton.
"It's a good thing nobody was walking past when the roof came off."
Well, yes - particularly as it sheared off a palm tree mid-trunk.
Which brings us to the Dragons' skipper Ben Hunt, who wants his contract sheared off midway through the extension he signed not long ago.
As has been well-documented, Mr Hunt is unhappy at the Dragons. The Dragons are propping up the competition table after a pitiful last-start display at WIN Stadium.
After yet another meeting today, the club has told its employee to turn up to work on Thursday for the local derby against Cronulla.
His last day at the office produced three runs for a total of 24 metres. Let's see how motivated Mr Hunt will be this week.
Of far more import over the weekend was the presence of supremacists who thought their time was best spent shouting about Rainbow Storytime at Thirroul.
There's one thing seeing appalling racist posters slapped up around our city, quite another to watch people spruiking bile outside a library.
And this is why new laws were instituted across the state last year. Intentionally waving a Nazi flag or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas can now land you in jail for up to a year, along with a fine of over $100,000.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.