Athletics Wollongong duo honoured with youth Commonwealth Games team placement

Delta Amidzovski is no stranger to the international stage having competed at the World Under 20 Championships in Cali Columbia last year as the youngest Australian competitor at 15 years of age. Born in 2006, Delta is a few years away from Open Class competition. However she ranks internationally as 213 in long jump and 611 in 100m hurdles. Her best performances this year were 11.97sec for the 100m, 24.11sec for the 200m and 13.02sec for the 100m hurdles.

