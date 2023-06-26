Athletics Wollongong duo honoured with youth Commonwealth Games team placement

The Commonwealth Youth Games will be held this year in the colourful Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago from August 4 to 11.
Athletics Wollongong was both hugely pleased and proud to learn that two weeks ago four of our very capable junior women were under serious consideration to earn one of 25 highly contested places available in the national team.
Delta Amidzovski is no stranger to the international stage having competed at the World Under 20 Championships in Cali Columbia last year as the youngest Australian competitor at 15 years of age. Born in 2006, Delta is a few years away from Open Class competition. However she ranks internationally as 213 in long jump and 611 in 100m hurdles. Her best performances this year were 11.97sec for the 100m, 24.11sec for the 200m and 13.02sec for the 100m hurdles.
16 year old Chelsy Wayne is a discus maestro who continues to amaze by how much she has improved in this event. In her age group she is untouchable. Her personal bests to date are 13.72m in shot-put and a whopping 51.56 metres in discus, set on February 26 this year.
She has already scored another two 50m plus throws. One was at Canberra on Jan 28 of 51,23m and the other was a 50.87m at the Australian Championships in Brisbane on April 2 . Chelsy will be joining Delta in soaking up the Caribbean sunshine.
16 year old Holly Rea is an amazing speedster who has considerably improved her times in the last 18 months. Her 100m time has improved almost a second to 11.73sec, her 200 time almost a second again to 24.39 sec late last year. Holly just missed out on selection, but is bound to be grabbing more opportunities when they come.
17 year old Tayissa Buchanan is like most middle distance runners. They are just pure dedicated hard core. Training, rain, hail or shine or running up the sides of the Snowy Mountains, Tay never misses an opportunity to compete. Her best 400m to date was at the Campbelltown at their High Velocity meet with a 56.73sec run and her best 800m was at the QSAC centre in Brisbane with a 2.07.71sec run.
Like Holly, Tay just missed selection, but will have many opportunities next season.
The NSW Cross Country Championships were held on June 17th at the Willandra Course. It was a fantastic day, cool and sunny. Athletics Wollongong had one of its largest ever teams present at the carnival withevery runner doing themselves and the Club proud. Our team members were:
Rosie Boyland - Open Female 3km Para Bronze. 20min 28sec
Xavier Wilson - U15 Male 3km Para. Gold- 2min 08sec
Olivia Sivills - U20 Women 6km : 9th - 24min 44sec
Darcy Carless - U18 Men 6km 8th - 20min 16sec
Joe Hinds - U18 Men 6km 11th - 20min 34sec
Kaja Wolter - U15 Women 4km- Silver 15min 19sec
Robert Shannon - U16 Male 4km 14 th - 14min 20sec
Scott Bazley - 55-59 Male 8km 9 th - 30min 17sec
Harlow Pate has had two amazing school comp performances in the last two weeks. In cross country, Harlow won gold at the Wilton primary School G 8 and 9 Cross Country and then followed that performance up with Gold on the Razorback Zone Girls 8 and 9 course and then Gold in the Sydney South West regional G 8 and 9. Harlow will now be off to PSSA State.
At the Little Athletics Winter Series at SOPAC warm up track on June 13 in the U9 division, Harlow won the Long Jump 4.03m, the 100m 14.36s, the 200m 28.98sec, and the 400m 1.08.66sec. Her impressive wins were by significant margins.
The Northern Illawarra Zone Athletics Carnival was on June 20 at Beaton Park. Congratulations to Liam Halloran B16 in winning gold in the high jump with a lofty 1.85m.
Imogene Anderson G13 won Gold the shot with 8.48m. Silver in Discus 20.54m, Javelin 18.50m and the G13 relay and won bronze in the 100m 14.86sec. Her total overall excellent performance earned her the G13 Zone Champion Award.
In the Southern Illawarra Zone Athletics Carnival also on June 20 Morgan Simon had a wonderful day coming first in shot put - 8.77m, Javelin - 27.19m and the 15 years Girls relay 55.62sec, second in the 100m-14.01sec, 200m 29.28sec and long jump 4.09m.
There were some great results in the 5km Park runs on the morning of Saturday June 24. At the gorgeous Sandon Point venue, Joe Hinds came an overall first in the male category, in a personal best time of 16min.33sec. Em O'Sullivan came second overall, but was first in the female category with an impressive time of 19min.13sec.
At the equally picturesque Shellharbour venue, the talented 11 year Kaja Wolter steamed home to be the first female and fifth overall in a time of 21min 13sec. Geoff Stalker came 16 th in 22min 54sec.
