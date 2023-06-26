Last year's UCI cycling event was Wollongong's "Olympic moment", councillor Tania Brown said at Monday night's city council meeting.
Council was discussing the post event report, which provided a summary of the outcome of the event across five key areas; international bike city, new and improved infrastructure, media impact, reputation and economic impact and community impact.
Read more: Dapto resident sleeps as his roof flies away
"Images of Wollongong were broadcast to the world during the event, showcasing the city as a world class event destination and its capacity to attract and host major international events," the report stated.
It also noted some businesses benefited, while others did not.
Helensburgh businesses saw a boost over the last two days of the event, when the suburb was the start of the women's and men's road races.
Also, across the city businesses like cafes and bars "well positioned relative to the race route" saw an increase in spending, while overall CBD spending fell by 10 per cent.
Cr Brown said it was a significant event for the city.
"Be in no doubt that this was our Olympic moment," she said.
"It was not without its challenges. When we in this room decided back in 2018 to support the event none of us had a pandemic on our bingo cards.
"Despite this they delivered a magnificent event. I defy anyone to dispute that Wollongong put on a show."
Cr Brown and other councillors also saw fit to criticise the local media coverage of the event.
"The media messaging focused on the negative aspects of delivering a major event and drove locals away from town," Cr Brown said.
Cr Ann Martin added that "local media coverage was less than helpful".
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery mentioned the "negative messaging about the congestion in the city", choosing to point the finger at "the print media" in particular.
Cr Cameron Walters said the media could have done better "in the way they sold the event", but he instead laid the blame with the previous government, wondering why it did not promote the UCI event more widely.
"When you turned on the national news in some areas, sometimes it didn't get a mention," Cr Walters said.
He also felt council had to keep in mind that not everyone benefited.
"I think we do have to take on board it had an impact on some businesses, there were some businesses where they saw business die off," Cr Bradbery said.
"We do have to note there were some sacrifices across our city."
Cr Dom Figliomeni agreed, feeling there were positives and negatives, especially when it came to the effect on businesses.
"Perhaps it was oversold in the business area and ended up undelivered," Cr Figliomeni said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.