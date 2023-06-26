Illawarra Mercury
Last year's UCI races were Wollongong's 'Olympic moment', says councillor

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 26 2023 - 8:43pm, first published 7:43pm
Wollongong "put on a show" during last September's UCI event, said Wollongong City Councillor Tania Brown. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong "put on a show" during last September's UCI event, said Wollongong City Councillor Tania Brown. Picture by Adam McLean

Last year's UCI cycling event was Wollongong's "Olympic moment", councillor Tania Brown said at Monday night's city council meeting.

