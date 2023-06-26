SES called out to more than 200 jobs as Illawarra gusts hit 102km

The SES was kept busy well into the evening on Monday, as gusts of more than 100kmh continued to batter the region.
In Figtree, a large tree broke and fell onto the roof of a house on Koloona Avenue during the afternoon, with SES members working to remove a huge limb while another branch dangled overhead.
By the end of the work day, the service had responded to more than 200 callouts across the region since midnight.
The main jobs were for trees down on houses, cars, roads or powerlines, roofs lifting and wheelie bins which had gone flying.
The hardest hit towns were Dapto and Kiama, the SES said, while the highest wind gusts were in Albion Park, where a 102kmh gust was recorded at 12.50pm.
At Bellambi Point, the highest wind gust was at 5.24pm, reaching 96kmh, while Kiama recorded a 98kmh gust at 3.17pm.
The SES said the Wollongong unit was the busiest in the region, responding to 49 jobs, while Dapto went to 36 jobs and Kiama was tasked to 31 jobs.
NSW SES Chief Superintendent Tom Jory warned residents to remain vigilant over the next 24 hours.
"We are still seeing high winds across much of the Illawarra and South coast region," he said.
"Our volunteers are responding to a number of incidents, and I expect they will be busy well into the afternoon.
"We ask the community to remain vigilant particularly regarding fallen trees and powerlines.
"Secure loose items around your property, and if you can avoid being out and about on the roads that will help keep people safe during these high winds."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
