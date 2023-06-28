Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Live

Live traffic and travel updates from across the Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 29 2023 - 8:57am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Citybound motorists are facing delays on the M5 Motorway at Casula following a two-car crash. File picture
Citybound motorists are facing delays on the M5 Motorway at Casula following a two-car crash. File picture

We'll bring you live updates from breaking news, traffic and travel from across the Illawarra, the South Coast and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.