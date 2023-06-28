We'll bring you live updates from breaking news, traffic and travel from across the Illawarra, the South Coast and beyond.
Police have seized a slingshot and gun parts during a raid on a Tahmoor home, with a man to front court on Thursday.
Officers stormed the Hilton Park Road home just after 9am on Wednesday, to conduct a firearm prohibition order compliance search.
After opposition from Kiama residents pushed South Pacific's plan north, an information session at Thirroul kicked off a range of views on the project itself and the wider value of offshore wind farms as renewable energy technology.
With claims and opinions circling within community spaces, both online and offline, the Illawarra Mercury spoke with independent experts to separate truth from fiction and bust the emerging myths that surround offshore wind farms.
There's very heavy traffic for citybound motorists on the M5 Motorway, just past De Meyrick Avenue, at Casula following a two-car crash.
One of three eastbound lanes is closed, and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h is in place.
Police did not investigate the disappearance of a known gay man because they believed his body would turn up eventually, an inquiry will be told.
Ross Warren was a newsreader for Channel WIN4 in Wollongong when he vanished in July 1989 after a night out with friends.
The accident scene in Heathcote is being cleared after a car smashed into a parked car on the Pacific Highway northbound at Oliver Street. There were no reported injuries.
There are some delays for motorists heading north.
"Bec, I never met you but I reckon we would have gotten along well if I had."
They're the words from Keira MP Ryan Park who attended yesterday's funeral of Dr Rebecca Mullen who died in the Hunter Valley bush crash.
The MP has taken to social media this morning in a heartfelt dedication, and wrote people like Bec are the reason why "I'm so proud to be the NSW Health Minister".
He wrote: "At the funeral yesterday and in the communication I've had with your Dad Matthew over the last two weeks I got just a small insight into the beautiful person you were and the impact you had on so many.
"You will be deeply missed by the NSW Health family but more importantly you will be forever in the hearts of your beautiful family and friends who turned up in the thousands today to celebrate your life, cut short by the tragic bus crash just over two weeks ago."
After hours of trying to get Taylor Swift pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, it seems more fans than not ended up missing out.
But Shake It Off, Swifties, in the early hours of Thursday it was announced there would be two more shows added to the Australian leg of The Eras Tour.
There's a couple of issues on our roads at this stage of the morning.
A Wollongong man who laundered nearly $50,000 on behalf of a methylamphetamine dealer received a jail sentence as payout, and ultimately saw none of the cash he was moving between bank accounts and withdrawing from ATMs in the Illawarra and southern Sydney.
Timothy Mansfield, 33, was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday for participating in a criminal group and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Emily So was just five years old when she died of brain cancer last year.
Emily, pictured here with mum and dad Dr B.J. and Heather So, and big sisters Caitlin and Annabelle, underwent the only established treatment, extensive radiotherapy, but succumbed to the disease seven months after she was diagnosed.
Now to honour Emily's life - and hopefully prevent other families from suffering the same pain - Dr So, alongside family and friends, will cycle from Mount Kosciuszko to Wollongong later this year to raise funds for brain cancer research.
There's very heavy traffic northbound on the Princes Highway, at Oliver Street, in Heathcote following a two-car crash. One of three northbound lanes is closed.
Emergency services are on scene, allow extra travel time.
There's a slight chance of a shower early this morning, and then we're in for a mostly sunny afternoon. A strong wind warning is in place for the Illawarra coastline, with winds SW 15 to 25km/h turning W 20 to 30km/h in the early afternoon then increasing to 30 to 45 km/h in the evening. Top temperatures are 15 degrees for Wollongong and Kiama, and 16 in Albion Park.
A Barrack Point bricklayer who supplied cocaine at popular Wollongong beaches and nightlife venues was later caught with four firearms after police raided his property.
Samuel Joseph Keel was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
A truck crash on the Hume Motorway is affecting southbound motorists. The accident is near Brooks Road at Macquarie Links and emergency services are on scene.
There's a 12 kilometre delay for northbound motorists on the Hume Motorway heading towards Sydney - from Campbelltown to the M5 at Prestons - following an earlier truck crash.
The b-double jack-knifed just before 6am and salvage crews remain on scene.
There's extensive delays on nearby roads, including: Campbelltown Road, Camden Valley Way and Glenfield Road.
One of four citybound lanes on the M5 remain closed.
A man in his 50s has died in a horror single-vehicle crash on the Illawarra Highway in the Southern Highlands.
The man was driving a ute when it left the road and crashed into a tree at Burrawang about 5.45pm on Tuesday.
"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however he died," a police spokesperson said.
There's extensive delays for motorists heading north towards Sydney after a b-double truck jack-knifed earlier today on the M5 at Prestons. The truck is now on the road shoulder, but one lane on the M5 remains closed. The M7 citybound on-ramp to the M5 is also closed.
Motorists on the M7 wanting to travel towards the city on the M5 should continue south on the M7 to use Camden Valley Way and the Hume Highway to re-join the M5.
Northbound traffic on the Hume Motorway is queued back to Raby, while southbound traffic on the M7 is also slow. There's also significant delays on the Hume Highway through Casula, as well as on Camden Valley Way.
Motorists are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Kids playing sport who cop a weekend injury may no longer need to wait hours for treatment at Wollongong Hospital emergency department thanks to a new addition to the city's medical service. A private fracture clinic headed by Dr Laura Clarke will be opening on Saturday afternoons as part of a three-month trial to ease pressure on the ED.
Also, Wollongong Hospital was so full of patients over the weekend that paramedics were left with no choice but to hold up a sheet over a patient in the emergency department's corridor to provide them with privacy.
There's extensive delays for motorists heading towards Sydney on the M5 and M7 motorways after a truck jack-knifed.
One of four eastbound lanes of the M5 at Prestons is closed, as is the on-ramp in a southbound direction.
Also closed is the M7 Motorway southbound on-ramp to the M5 is also closed.
Motorists are urged to use an alternative route, and consider using Camden Valley Way and Hume Hwy to rejoin the M5.
There's a medium chance of up to five millimetres of rain across the Illawarra, most likely from late morning. The temperature is predicted to reach a top of 14 degrees in Wollongong, with 15 on the way for Albion Park and Kiama. Winds W 15 to 20km/h becoming light in the early afternoon then becoming W 15 to 20km/h in the evening.
There's delays and lane closures at New Lake Entrance Road after a two-car crash that left one person in hospital.
One person had to be cut out of their car by emergency services, with the operation to remove them taking about 40 minutes, Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Greg Purvis said.
Two of three westbound lanes are closed, and one of four eastbound lanes are closed.
A 70-year-old man was saved in a dramatic overnight rescue on the Shoalhaven River.
The man's tinny had begun taking on water while he was attempting to help a friend, whose yacht broke a mooring on the river and ran aground on Pig Island.
One of three eastbound lanes is closed on Masters Road, at Springhill Road, in Coniston due to a car breakdown. Exercise caution, prepare to merge.
Did you catch the stunning sunrise this morning? Is was definitely worth getting out of bed for.
A quartet of vicious kidnappers have been jailed for luring their victim to an Albion Park skate park and threatening him at knifepoint before leaving him stranded near a Jamberoo farmhouse.
Andrew William John Beer, Murraydjah Kirby, Sinead Toni Fisher and Sophie Bentley were sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Monday for their roles in the terrifying early morning ordeal.
A small fire is burning in the cricket oval off Anthony Street, firefighters are in attendance.
Two of three westbound lanes are closed on New Lake Entrance Road, at College Avenue, at Shellharbour after a two-car crash.
Emergency services are on scene, allow extra travel time.
Wild winds across the Illawarra yesterday brought down trees and powerlines, causing transport chaos, starting fires and crushing cars.
Roads were blocked, trains were halted as wind gusts of 100km/h damaged homes and businesses.
There's very heavy traffic northbound on the Hume Highway, approaching Camden Valley Way, at Glenfield following an earlier crash.
Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time.
We're in for a cloudy Tuesday with a top of 19 degrees in Wollongong and Albion Park, and 18 in Kiama. Thankfully, the winds have died down compared to yesterday and are predicted to be W/SW 15 to 25km/h becoming light in the early afternoon then becoming W 15 to 20km/h in the evening.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
