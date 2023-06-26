We'll bring you live updates from breaking news, traffic and travel from across the Illawarra, the South Coast and beyond.
There's delays and lane closures at New Lake Entrance Road after a two-car crash that left one person in hospital.
One person had to be cut out of their car by emergency services, with the operation to remove them taking about 40 minutes, Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Greg Purvis said.
Two of three westbound lanes are closed, and one of four eastbound lanes are closed.
A 70-year-old man was saved in a dramatic overnight rescue on the Shoalhaven River.
The man's tinny had begun taking on water while he was attempting to help a friend, whose yacht broke a mooring on the river and ran aground on Pig Island.
One of three eastbound lanes is closed on Masters Road, at Springhill Road, in Coniston due to a car breakdown. Exercise caution, prepare to merge.
Did you catch the stunning sunrise this morning? Is was definitely worth getting out of bed for.
A quartet of vicious kidnappers have been jailed for luring their victim to an Albion Park skate park and threatening him at knifepoint before leaving him stranded near a Jamberoo farmhouse.
Andrew William John Beer, Murraydjah Kirby, Sinead Toni Fisher and Sophie Bentley were sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Monday for their roles in the terrifying early morning ordeal.
A small fire is burning in the cricket oval off Anthony Street, firefighters are in attendance.
Two of three westbound lanes are closed on New Lake Entrance Road, at College Avenue, at Shellharbour after a two-car crash.
Emergency services are on scene, allow extra travel time.
Wild winds across the Illawarra yesterday brought down trees and powerlines, causing transport chaos, starting fires and crushing cars.
Roads were blocked, trains were halted as wind gusts of 100km/h damaged homes and businesses.
There's very heavy traffic northbound on the Hume Highway, approaching Camden Valley Way, at Glenfield following an earlier crash.
Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time.
We're in for a cloudy Tuesday with a top of 19 degrees in Wollongong and Albion Park, and 18 in Kiama. Thankfully, the winds have died down compared to yesterday and are predicted to be W/SW 15 to 25km/h becoming light in the early afternoon then becoming W 15 to 20km/h in the evening.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
