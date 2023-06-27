There was never any doubt whether Ben Hunt would feature this Thursday against the Sharks, according to 2024 coach Shane Flanagan.
After a week from hell, Hunt was named at half-back for the Dragons for their derby in Cronulla. Hunt met with CEO Ryan Webb and next season's coach Flanagan on Monday in an attempt to appease both parties.
Hunt will play the match on Thursday in a relatively unchanged team from the one that was beaten at home to the Warriors last time out.
It has been a whirlwind 10 days for both the Dragons and Hunt. Following his request for a release from his deal at the club the Dragons met with the disgruntled star on Monday and knocked back his request.
Incoming coach Shane Flanagan spoke with 2GB and admitted there was a lot of frustration from both parties following the meeting with Hunt on Monday but that he hoped for a resolution.
"It was a real positive meeting from the club's perspective and hopefully from Ben," he said.
"There was a lot of frustration on both camps. You look at the competition table and you can understand where that frustration comes from. Ben's a winner and he wants to win and he wants the club to do well. He's been frustrated over the last couple of years.
"Obviously he lost a person that was close to him in Anthony Griffin and a mentor. He had a few frustrations and points he wanted to make to the club and he did that today really well, him and his management.
On the field, the Dragons will head into the match on Thursday against the Sharks following their 48-18 hammering at the hands of the Warriors in Wollongong last time out.
Centre Moses Suli is subject to an 11-day stand-down after displaying category one concussions symptoms after a head knock last game.
Jack Bird will sit out this week after copping a knock to the knee.
Tautau Moga comes into the centres for his first NRL outing since scoring a hat-trick versus the Roosters on Anzac Day whilst Ben Murdoch-Masila will start in the second row for his 100th NRL game.
Toby Couchman and Jaiyden Hunt earn interchange nods with Zane Musgrove listed among the reserves. Ryan Couchman has been named at 18th man.
St George Illawarra hooker Jacob Liddle said a quick turnaround was the best thing for the side with respect to matters both on and off the field.
"I think that's the beauty of Friday into Thursday, it's the short turnaround," he said.
"You're only as good as your last game so it's a chance to turn it around quickly which is good for the boys. We can clear that outside noise and just get straight into it so that's a good thing.
"They got us earlier in the season so we can get one back [on them]. That's the plan."
Speaking on Hunt, Liddle said that he hoped the matter got resolved for the sake of his teammate.
"I talk to 'Benny'. Obviously he's my halfback so we talk everyday every training session," he added.
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Mathew Fegai
3. Tautau Moga
4. Zac Lomax
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Jayden Sullivan
7. Ben Hunt
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Blake Lawrie
11. Ben Murdoch-Masila
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Jack de Belin
14. Talatau Amone
15. Michael Molo
16. Toby Couchman
17. Jaiyden Hunt
18. Ryan Couchman
19. Moses Mbye
20. Zane Musgrove
21. Max Fegai
22. Billy Burns
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
