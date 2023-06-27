Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport.
With the second Ashes Test match set to start on Wednesday evening Australian time, sports writers JORDAN WARREN AND AGRON LATIFI discuss where the game will be won and lost following one of the greatest Test matches in recent times last time out with Australia triumphant by two wickets.
WARREN: It was certainly one of the best Test matches in recent history when captain Pat Cummins hit the winning runs to see Australia take out the first Ashes match at Edgbaston last week.
But I wanted to kick off with comments from English fast bowler Ollie Robinson. He gave Khawaja a good spray when he dismissed him in the first innings and then came out in the media saying that Australia were negative with their tactics.
What did you make of his thoughts, Agron?
LATIFI: I thought he looked a bit of a goose after spraying Khawaja, especially considering he had already scored a very good, and important century.
Robinson though had a bit of a point in saying Australia were negative in their tactics. You have to go back a long time to see an Australian side set such defensive fields, especially early in the innings of incoming batsmen.
But in saying that it seems their tactics worked a treat, with Australia winning one of the best Test matches seen in recent Ashes history.
Robinson's comments then seemed more sour grapes than analysis.
It will be interesting to see how Australia approaches the Lords' Test. You can be assured England won't change their 'Bazball' approach.
What can you see happening Jordan, do you think Mitchell Starc will come in for one of the bowlers, or Australia will stick to a winning side?
WARREN: Unfortunately for fan-favourite Scott Boland, I do think Starc comes in at the expense of the normally very economical bowler.
I have to agree, the field settings were defensive from an Aussie point of view and it worked on this occasion, but should Australia lose the Ashes 4-1 for argument's sake, Cummins will most likely not be a popular man should he deploy the same tactics for the entirety of the series.
The form of Warner wasn't bad in the first test, but not exactly great either. A nine and a 36 in each innings respectively is not something to write home about. The thing for me is he has dictated when he is set to retire from the Test team (at the SCG match in 2024). But should he have the ability to be able to tell selectors when he wants to retire, when his form has not been great?
The argument for Warner is who replaces him? Do you think anyone is ready to take his spot to open in the Ashes? I would like to see Cameron Bancroft given another go at the top level, but Marcus Harris always seems to be knocking on the door.
What do you think Agron?
LATIFI: I think they will stick with Warner, at least for the first three Test matches. The fact there is no one banging on the door and scoring heaps of runs, it's hard for selectors to replace him.
If Warner were to struggle and his place in the team becomes untenable, I'd like to see Travis Head promoted to opener with Khawaja. Head, like Warner is an attacking batsman. I think Head and Khawaja would balance each other well.
The question then is who to bring in the middle order. I feel Mitchell Marsh might finally be ready to deliver on years of promise and bat say at number five or six for Australia in Test matches.
But focusing on this series, like you I think Mitchell Starc will come in, I'm just not sure if it will be for Boland or the injury-prone Josh Hazlewood.
Hazlewood hasn't played a lot of Test cricket in recent years. It will be interesting to see who they pick.
I'm also keen to see what England do with their team selections. Can you see England making any changes, Jordan?
WARREN: Going by Robinson's comments, England will not be making any changes. But they did bring in another spinner in the form of youngster Rehan Ahmed as cover for injured veteran Moeen Ali.
The decision to bring Ali back from retirement does not seem one that has worked so far due to the off-spinner's injury to his finger during the first game.
The Lord's pitch is expected to favour the seam bowlers, as opposed to the road that was dished up at Edgbaston, so this can bring the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad into play.
The fact that England still rely on the elder statesmen in Anderson and Broad is concerning. Their best bowler Jofra Archer is still injured of course, but Robinson would not be able to step up by himself should the main pace attack not be able to feature.
So Agron, money where your mouth is. Who takes out game two?
LATIFI: My heart says Australia but I have a sneaking suspicion the Poms will prevail, although I think we will win the series overall.
It wouldn't surprise me if England brings in Mark Wood. Wood is their quickest bowler by far and with Lords expected to be a bowlers' paradise, it would make sense for him to come into the side.
I don't think the Poms will pick young leggie Rehan Ahmed but I'm sure the bowler the late-great Shane Warne predicted would succeed, will get his chance later in the series.
Jordan, what's your gut telling you, can the Aussies go up 2-0?
WARREN: Of course I think Australia will get up, but at Lords, you feel England will be up for it. My guess is we'll be back to 1-1 going into the third match. I hope I'm wrong.
