Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Gerringong massage predator Mark John Horsfall sentenced for sexually abusing seven women

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 27 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Horsfall leaving Wollongong courthouse during his trial earlier this year. Picture by ACM.
Mark Horsfall leaving Wollongong courthouse during his trial earlier this year. Picture by ACM.

A Gerringong massage predator has been jailed for 10 years for his horrific sexual assaults against seven female clients aged between their 20s and 60s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.