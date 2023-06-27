A Gerringong massage predator has been jailed for 10 years for his horrific sexual assaults against seven female clients aged between their 20s and 60s.
Mark Anthony John Horsfall, 62, was sentenced for his disturbing crimes at Sydney's Downing Centre Court on Tuesday.
Four of the women spoke of how the pain and trauma as a result of Horsfall's crimes have devastated their lives in "powerful" victim impact statements.
One victim described needing twice weekly psychiatric sessions to deal with "the nightmare you turned my life into".
The court heard she had never "felt more "powerless and afraid" than when Horsfall raped her at the Body Resort Chinese Massage parlour he worked at between 2020 and 2021.
"The words which she shared in the statement do no justice to the depth of the pain and suffering she continued to experience on a daily basis," Judge Robert Sutherland said.
Another victim, who lives with a physical disability, described how she struggles to engage with male health professionals due to the trauma caused by Horsfall, and needs to have a support person with her during all therapies or treatments.
Judge Sutherland said the level of self-shame in each of the statements was misplaced, saying "the only person who should feel ashamed is Mark Horsfall".
Horsfall was handed a jail-term of 10 years, with a non-parole period of six years and six months.
With his sentence backdated to July 2022 and time spent on strict bail taken into account, Horsfall will be eligible for release in January 2029.
The court heard Horsfall's arrest and subsequent charges received media attention which was shared among Facebook groups, causing numerous other victims coming forward as a consequence.
He faced a trial in February this year and was found guilty of four charges: one charge of aggravated sexual assault relating to a disabled woman in January 2021, and three counts relating to a woman in March 2021.
After the trial, it was revealed Horsfall also pleaded guilty to eight charges in relation to the sexual assault and touching of another five women at the massage parlour.
The first women had asked Horsfall for a massage in late 2020 to aid with muscle soreness experienced as a result of a physical disability.
A date was arranged in January where Horsfall massaged the woman at her mother's house in Culburra Beach, with the woman stating in a text message that the massage would be "purely professional".
"Yes, always," Horsfall responded.
There, while lying on an ottoman, Horsfall inserted his finger inside the woman's vagina. The woman jolted, before Horsfall sucked his finger and said, "you taste yummy".
The second woman said she had developed a friendship with Horsfall on Facebook. She told Horsfall she suffered chronic pain as a result of injuries she sustained at the hands of a former violent partner.
On March 9 that year, the woman went to Horsfall's home where the massage was organised to take place, during which Horsfall made comments about her vagina and that it was "winking at me".
Horsfall then put his fingers inside the woman's vagina without, before kissing and biting her breasts and then performing oral sex her as she lay paralysed in fear.
It was not only in private settings that Horsfall preyed on his clients.
The eight charges Horsfall pleaded guilty to stem from incidents at the massage parlour he worked at.
In each of the cases, the massage began normally, in some instances the clients had a first massage with Horsfall where nothing untoward happened, before Horsfall assaulted them at a second meeting.
Then, Horsfall would massage the woman in areas near their groin and breasts, before commenting on their physical appearance, often calling their bottom or breasts "yummy".
On March 19 2021, Horsfall exposed a woman's breasts during a massage. He then pulled her underwear down, performed oral sex, and put his fingers inside her vagina, causing her pain.
This continued during the two-hour massage, with the woman's eyes filling up with tears while she lay frozen.
Immediately after leaving the parlour, the woman messaged a friend and disclosed the incident.
The friend picked her up and took her to Wollongong Hospital where a sexual assault test was carried out, revealing DNA that matched Horsfall.
He was arrested in March 2021.
It was revealed during Horsfall's trial that he practised without being registered, and had no formal qualifications, besides a Chinese remedial massage course completed in 1979, for which he had lost the certificate.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
