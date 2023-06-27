Illawarra Mercury
Shine Like Charli Charity Ball 2023 raises over $101,000 to support children with cancer

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 27 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 1:45pm
Charli Gerrey, left, with mother Faye and friend and fellow cancer survivor Ruby D'Rozario at the Shine Like Charli Charity Ball. Picture by Louise Purvis, Sea People Photography.
Members of the Illawarra community and beyond have raised over $101,000 to support children with cancer, while learning how a survivor's journey does not simply end once the illness is gone.

