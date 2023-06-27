Members of the Illawarra community and beyond have raised over $101,000 to support children with cancer, while learning how a survivor's journey does not simply end once the illness is gone.
The second Shine Like Charli Charity Ball took place in Wollongong at the weekend, organised by the Gerrey family from Woonona and a team of helpers.
Charli Gerrey was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia three years ago and is now a year out of treatment, but still faces the side effects of her illness and treatment.
The theme of this year's ball, 'Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows', was not only an opportunity to dress in the fun, bright colours that Charli loves, but a reminder that life does not go back to normal.
The $101,092 raised - which far surpasses last year's not inconsiderable total of $88,000 - will go to the Illawarra Convoy and the Children's Cancer Institute.
Those in attendance at the sold-out event heard from Woonona's Ruby D'Rozario about her tough battle with acute myeloid leukaemia, with which she was first diagnosed at 14 and later suffered a relapse after going into remission.
Miss D'Rozario, now 20, is no longer fighting the cancer but has faced serious side effects, including brain lesions and surgeries.
"She was just amazing, I don't think there was a dry eye in the room," Mrs Gerrey said.
The crowd also heard from Ashleigh Larkin, who was diagnosed with the cancer rhabdomyosarcoma at age two and one of the first children to benefit from the Illawarra Convoy.
Out of the friends she made during her treatment, she said, she was the only one left.
"Two really powerful, beautiful young women... who on the outside look so well, but on the inside the impact is so great," Mrs Gerrey said.
Dr Charley de Bock, a researcher from the Children's Cancer Institute, also spoke and "wowed everybody".
Mrs Gerrey said local businesses showed strong support, donating a swag of prizes to boost the funds raised.
One man paid $13,000 in the silent auction for a custom-made surfboard donated by the Austinmer Otters Winter Swimming Club, while event sponsors Molenaar and McNeice gave a free house sale that went for close to $11,000.
There was also a raffle, drawn on Monday night.
And while the event was all about an important cause, it was also fun, with band Stacey Street getting the crowd out on the dancefloor.
"Charli had a wonderful night, she danced around the room all night," Mrs Gerrey said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
