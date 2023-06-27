If you're up for some cheap entertainment while helping feed a bunch of struggling comedians, the Wollongong Comedy Festival is rolling around for its second year.
The week-long event will see 18 shows across two venues (Side Door Theatre and Society City), showcasing more than a dozen comedians - kicking off with a gala, and side shows this Friday June 30.
Marty Bright has been in the biz for the past decade and has morphed his jokes into a form of new age slam poetry, with the addition of a ukulele at times.
He'll perform his award-winning solo show at Society City this Friday, following Chinese comedian He Huang (who's Australia's Got Talent audition went viral, we're told).
"My show won a very funny, almost made-up sounding award - the 'Dubbo Fringe award for artistic merit' - it's an odd one but i'll take it," Bright said.
Other highlights on the program include Dave Woodhead of triple j fame, an Asian comedy showcase, plus one night dedicated to the best female talent organisers could find.
Festival organiser Riley Jones has chosen not to get on stage due to the scale of this year's event, and he probably won't make any money, but that's okay.
"I don't do it to turn around and make a profit, you don't get into the arts to do that, you do it because you love comedy and live [gigs]," he told the Mercury.
"I wanted to see comedy and I wanted to stop taking the train to Sydney to do it. I love Wollongong, I live in a big city so I should be able to see comedy."
Jones's said the toughest challenge this year was enticing people to come out when money's tight everywhere, but added he's never met anyone who has regretted going to a comedy show.
"It's a cheap and great night of fun," he said. "It's hard to beat comedy in terms of entertainment per minute."
Tickets start from $10 online, with some shows ranging up to around $30 through Humanitix.
For the full program and ticket prices, visit: https://wollongongcomedyfestival.com/
Wollongong Comedy Festival runs from Friday June 30 until Sunday July 9 at the Side Door Theatre and Society City, both on upper Crown Street.
