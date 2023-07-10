When it comes to investing in a new TV in 2023, Australians are embracing the trend of bigger is better
According to Samsung Australia, 85-inches is the fastest growing screen size in 2023 [1] with a Nature report revealing that 95 per cent of recent big screen owners were happy with the size of their TV or wished they'd gone bigger [2].
Conversely, almost half of those who purchased a TV in 2022 wish they'd gotten a bigger screen [3].
Samsung knows that consumer happiness hinges on five key TV must-haves: picture quality, size, smart features, sound, and design [4].
With a big screen for every experience - from incredibly bright Neo QLED 8K TVs, to vivid Samsung OLED TVs that thrive in dark spaces, to The Frame TV that transforms into a piece of art - there is the potential to take your home cinema experience to the next level.
So if you, like a third of fellow Australians, are currently in the market for a 75-inch or larger TV [5], here are five considerations to ensure you have no regrets with your next big screen purchase.
One: Don't compromise on picture quality
With the majority of big screen TVs destined to reside in the living room, premium picture quality ensures there is no bad seat in the house.
Comprising more than 33 million pixels and delivering more than a billion shades of colour, Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV unleashes a whole world of incredible detail. The TV's powerful Neural Quantum Processor 8K with deep learning is the brains behind its awesome viewing experience, helping adapt and upscale [6] content frame-by-frame to suit your viewing conditions. This helps to ensures your screen delivers sharp images, accurate colour, and brilliant contrast - day and night.
Wide-viewing angles paired with anti-glare technology offers a uniform light spread layer which helps to maintain colour vibrancy from virtually every angle.
Two: Size and space: when is big too big?
To achieve a true cinematic experience at home, your TV should cover 40-degrees of your field of vision. When it comes to 75-inch TVs, this is achieved by ensuring there is 2.3 metres of distance between your TV and the couch.
The good news is, most Australian living spaces already cater to this distance which means you can enjoy a big screen TV without rearranging the living room.
With Samsung OLED TVs available in sizes up to 77-inches, and Samsung Neo QLED TVs available all the way up to a whopping 98-inches [7], the next step is looking at your living space to check out the amount of natural light.
If the space is on the darker side, Samsung OLED TVs will thrive, while the brightness of Neo QLED technology better sun-filled rooms.
Three: Are you smarter than your TV?
The answer to the question above is, probably not. And for good reason. In 2023, all Samsung TVs have Smart Hub [8] built in, transforming the TV from being an entertainment tool to the beating heart of your connected home.
Controlled by Samsung's free SmartThings app, and with the Zigbee & Matter Thread One-Chip Module directly built-in, you can quickly, easily, and calmly connect to and control thousands of smart devices and appliances across the home from the TV, adding convenience to your daily routines[9].
Think about controlling your smart washing machine, air conditioner, blinds, doorbell and more all from the couch.
The TVs also come loaded with your favourite streaming apps [10], including Samsung TV Plus which offers 91+ subscription free channels [11].
Xbox Game Pass, Workspace and Google Meets [12] also feature on the TV, allowing you to explore online worlds, optimise your home office set up, or connect with friends and family - again, right from the couch.
Four: Big picture needs big sound
What's the difference between a 'good' home cinema experience and an 'amazing one'? For two-fifths of Australians, 'sound quality' is a key ingredient that makes the difference [13].
Samsung TVs offer impressive built-in speakers which can be paired with a Samsung Q-Series Soundbar via Q-Symphony [14] to offer a truly powerful, immersive, and personalised home cinema experience.
Ensuring that your home cinema experience is tailored to you, Samsung TVs and soundbars feature SpaceFit Sound technology [15], which calibrates the TV and soundbar to the unique size and space of the room each time you turn the TV on.
Five: Designed to elevate not dominate
Gone are the days where your TV requires its own dedicated cabinet, taking up half of the living room. Instead, Samsung's big screen TVs are designed to virtually disappear via Ambient Mode [16] or transform into pieces of art via Art Mode that reflect your personal style when not in use.
Boasting beautiful sleek modern lines, a sophisticated metal trim, and being virtually bezel-free Samsung OLED TVs can sit near flush to the wall [17].
The Frame TV can be further personalised by adding customisable frames [18] to match furniture pieces in your living room, and placed on a rotating wall mount [19] to help you watch vertical content as it was intended to be viewed.
In 2023, big screens are not just for those into sports and gaming. It is for anyone who wants an immersive home cinema experience that has more wow than ever. With a screen for every experience, visit Samsung.com/au to see which big screen TV is best for you.
References
[1] Source: Samsung internal market simulation insights: Average across Jan - April 2023
[2] Which most closely describes how you feel about your current TV?" 95% said they are happy with the size of their TV or wish they had gone even bigger (current Big Screen TV owners, n=144). Samsung Quick Insights: Big Screen, conducted by Nature research, March 2022. Australians aged 18+. All involved in TV purchase decisions. All either own a TV or non-TV rejecters (would own at some point in next 5 years). N=1,003.
[3] "Which most closely describes how you feel about your current TV?" 43% said I wish I'd bought bigger (current TV owners, n=986). Samsung Quick Insights: Big Screen, conducted by Nature research, March 2022. Australians aged 18+. All involved in TV purchase decisions. All either own a TV or non-TV rejecters (would own at some point in next 5 years). N=1,003.
[4] Samsung Quick Insights: Big Screen, conducted by Nature research, March 2022. Australians aged 18+. All involved in TV purchase decisions. All either own a TV or non-TV rejecters (would own at some point in next 5 years). N=1,003.
[5] "Intending to purchase a TV in the Next 12 months?" 38% of big screen intenders. Samsung Quick Insights: Big Screen, conducted by Nature research, March 2022. Australians aged 18+. All involved in TV purchase decisions. All either own a TV or non-TV rejecters (would own at some point in next 5 years). N=339.
[6] Viewing experience may vary according to the type of content, format and source. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.
[7] The Neo QLED QN90A and QLED Q80C models are available in 98-inches.
[8] Internet connection and Samsung Account required. Data and subscription charges may apply. Apps and UI may be subject to change without notice. Agreement of the Smart Hub Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy is required before use.
[9] Click here to see a list of current devices compatible with SmartThings: https://www.samsung.com/au/apps/smartthings/
[10] Internet connection and Samsung Account required. Data and subscription charges may apply. Apps and UI may be subject to change without notice. Agreement of the Smart Hub Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy is required before use. Some services are available to watch after registration and subscription.
[11] Samsung TV Plus doesn't require any downloads, credit cards, subscriptions, or additional devices to operate.
[12] Internet connection and additional service subscriptions required; for XBOX Game Pass, a compatible controller for gaming is also required.
[13] Samsung Quick Insights: 8K, conducted by Nature research, September 2022. Sample = Nationally represented Australians aged 18+. N=1,000.
[14] Samsung Q-Symphony is compatible with all 2021-2023 Samsung TVs (excluding The Serif and The Sero). Sound effects may vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling). Product sold separately.
[15] Audio quality varies based on source content, installation and environmental characteristics (e.g. ceiling). Available on Samsung TV Q70C and above, and compatible with Samsung Soundbar Q700C and above
[16] Ambient Mode performance may vary depending on where the TV is installed including wall designs, patterns or colours.
[17] Wall mount sold separately.
[18] Customisable Frames sold separately.
[19] Wall mount sold separately. Compatible with The Frame in 43-inches to 65-inches.
