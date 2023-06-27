Traffic improvements through Thirroul are about to start, albeit on a much smaller scale than recent widely rejected plans.
The work targets the southern end of the suburb, before Lawrence Hargrave Drive cuts through the main shopping areas.
The changes include right-turn bays into High Street southbound and Wrexham Road northbound - these will be set up on the existing road configuration rather than adding a third lane.
Two southbound parking spaces in this area will be relocated to the northbound side of Lawrence Hargrave Drive while the southbound bus stop near High Street will be moved about 50 metres north.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the changes were being put in place following a favourable response from community consultation.
"We heard from 188 community members, with the majority responses positive and in support of the improvements," the spokesperson said.
"We received a high level of community support for the High Street and Wrexham Road turn lanes, as well as the bus stop and parking relocation.
"This work is important to improving road safety on this busy stretch of road, and we believe these minor changes will benefit the broader community, from motorists to public transport users."
According to Transport for NSW data, all four changes were supported by more than half of the respondents.
The least popular was the High Street right-turn with 59 per cent in favour while 73 per cent supported the change at Wrexham Road.
Road resurfacing along this section of Lawrence Hargrave Drive has already been carried out, with work on the changes due to start on July 2 between 8pm and 4am for two weeks. No work will be carried out on Friday and Saturday nights.
The changes are minor compared to a 2021 plan that suggested both a "continuous lane" strategy - which would add turning lanes and alter intersections - and a second option to extend clearways through the suburb's shopping area.
Both proposals were scrapped after an overwhelmingly negative response from residents.
