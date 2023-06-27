Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Next month will see some "minor changes" to improve traffic at Thirroul

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 27 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A right-turn lane on Lawrence Hargrave Drive into Wrexham Road at Thirroul will be created next month as part of small-scale traffic improvements in the suburb.
A right-turn lane on Lawrence Hargrave Drive into Wrexham Road at Thirroul will be created next month as part of small-scale traffic improvements in the suburb.

Traffic improvements through Thirroul are about to start, albeit on a much smaller scale than recent widely rejected plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.