The city will pay tribute to the "amazing force" that was Wollongong councillor Vicky King with a pair of memorials.
At Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting councillors approved plans for two memorials to the councillor, who passed away at a public meeting in 2020.
The twin memorials will have an environmental theme in keeping with Cr King's role as "a passionate advocate for the protection of the environment", council papers said.
The first memorial will be a dedication planting of 1000 trees at Hooka Point in Berkeley in spring this year.
A "lecturn style" aluminium panel will also be installed outlining Cr King's contribution to the city.
This will be followed in the longer term by a formal tree avenue within the future Darkes Town Centre District Sports and Community Hub.
At Monday night's meeting councillors spoke of their memory of Cr King.
"We had a funny relationship," Cr Ann Martin said. "We were variously friends and other times at war with each other.
"Ultimately she was an amazing force to be reckoned with, totally committed to her community and her family."
Cr Linda Campbell said the twin memorials meant that there would be something created soon, and something more lasting.
"Unlike you around the table, I didn't ever work with Cr King in this chamber," Cr Campbell said.
"I was one of her constituents and she represented me very well in this chamber, as she did people in the southern suburbs."
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said Cr King served for 19 years over two periods from 1987 to 2004, and again from 2017 until her death in February 2020.
"She was also a significant figure in the Dapto community as she ran an accountancy business in Dapto for more than 40 years," Cr Bradbery said.
"I personally can attest to Cr King's dedication and commitment to the community. Her contribution to the city can be seen through her work serving on the Aboriginal Reference Group, Illawarra Bushfire Management Committee, Illawarra Regional Information Service, Lake Illawarra Estuary Management Committee, West Dapto Review Committee, Illawarra Sports Stadium Trust, and the Illawarra Zone Liaison Committee - Rural Fire Service."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
