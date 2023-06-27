The difference a day makes - to your electricity bill

As unlikely as it sounds we roll into the second half of the year from Saturday. And just as the start of the calendar year signals an opportunity for change, so too does the start of the new financial year.
And the Australian Energy Regulator hasn't missed a beat. It has confirmed electricity prices will increase by between 20 and 25 per cent from Saturday.
So that's another few hundred dollars onto your bill. Eep.
Which segues neatly - and unfortunately - into new research revealing that more than half of financially vulnerable Australians cannot afford to pay utility bills on time.
To save on power, the Salvation Army survey found 74 per cent of respondents pulled back on heating, 70 per cent reduced use of lights and 60 per cent cut down on showers.
Not only did the Salvos' find 64 per cent of those polled did not have enough money to pay bills on time, 51 per cent had hardship plans with energy providers.
As eye-opening as that may be, it is also a good reminder that if you don't ask, you don't get.
The wee bit of good news is that energy providers are obliged to provide additional help to customers. If you're having trouble paying their bills due to hardship you can learn more about that here.
Also from Saturday there will be 50,000 new places available for buyers hoping to jump on the property ladder with a smaller deposit, as the government guarantees a chunk of the loan.
Plus, changes to social and affordable housing financing mean an additional 7000 houses are expected to be built. A drop in the ocean, but ...
Hopefully that makes some sort of dint in the housing emergency facing ever-increasing numbers in the Illawarra.
A recently-released street count revealed the number of homeless people in our region jumped 30 per cent. The official numbers may seem small, but it is widely accepted the situation is worse than the stats suggest.
Imagine what the proposed $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund from the Commonwealth could do?
A ballpark figure of 30,000 new social and affordable homes in five years, would be "amazing", Diane Manns, chief executive officer of Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra.
But thanks to a motion delaying the bill last week, that won't see the light of day until at least October if we're lucky.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
