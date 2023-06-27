Illawarra Mercury
More Aussies struggling to pay utility bills, say Salvos

Updated June 27 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 11:00am
Increasing numbers of Australians are struggling with cost of living pressures.
More than half of financially vulnerable Australians cannot afford to pay utility bills on time, new Salvation Army research has found, as cost of living pressures continue to mount nationwide.

