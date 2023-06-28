Emily Jones has met plenty of young people in Shellharbour who are brimming with ideas for their community, but don't have an outlet to voice their thoughts.
That is why she has founded On The Cusp, a new volunteer-led organisation that aims to help young people aged 18 to 35 develop the skills and knowledge to tackle issues of importance in their communities.
"The young people I've spoken to have such clear ideas about what they want to see in their community," Ms Jones said, including ways to manage flood risk and providing a safer library for Albion Park.
She said these young people also felt disconnected from their elected representatives.
On The Cusp has launched a project, through which young people of Shellharbour can share their ideas for the future of their city via an online survey.
Once the results are in, On The Cusp will use this information to shape a leadership program, which will take place later this year.
Ms Jones said the program would equip young people with the skills to share their thoughts, such as how to tell their story to the media and how to network.
"Then we'll train these young people to advocate for issues they care about," she said.
Ms Jones said she was inspired to start On The Cusp because of her own time growing up in Shellharbour.
"I was a passionate kid, I had lots of ideas but not many opportunities to have a say once I left school," she said.
A lot of young people today were the same, Ms Jones said, enthusiastic and full of ideas that would benefit their communities.
"We want our communities to be places where young people feel they can stick around long-term," she added.
On The Cusp is also piloting its program in Junee and Yass, but Ms Jones hopes that in future it will run in locations across Australia, especially regional communities.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.