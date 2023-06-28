Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

New organisation On The Cusp aiming to help Shellharbour youth amplify their voice

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 28 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Jones, who hails from Shellharbour, wants to equip young people with the skills and opportunities to have their voices heard. Picture supplied.
Emily Jones, who hails from Shellharbour, wants to equip young people with the skills and opportunities to have their voices heard. Picture supplied.

Emily Jones has met plenty of young people in Shellharbour who are brimming with ideas for their community, but don't have an outlet to voice their thoughts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.