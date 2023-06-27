Woonona business owners are imploring locals to return to their main streets as business confidence collapses in the region.
Penny Wilson's florist is two doors up from the building that was destroyed by fire on December 20 last year and has said that business has not been the same since.
"Everything was going great, everything was steady leading into Christmas, and the day the fire came in, that's when we got all of our Christmas flowers," she said.
The fire would tear through the Amcal Chemist, as well as the Royal Thai restaurant and The Grumpy Chef cafe, before firefighters extinguished the blaze after two and a half hours.
With power cut to her business, Ms Wilson had to discard some of the extra stock she had ordered.
"For me, Christmas time with flowers was a bit of a fizzle, unfortunately."
The cafe and Thai restaurant remain closed, but the Amcal chemist is dispensing scripts, albeit from the back entrance.
As of March, the ceiling of the chemist was to be torn down, due to fire damage, with refitting to begin afterwards.
The site of the cafe and restaurant remains a vacant block, with a For Sale sign on the plywood boards.
"The coffee shop that did burn down it was open until four o'clock in the afternoon, the Thai restaurant it was open for lunch and the pharmacy had its lotto agency," Ms Wilson said. "People would go in on a Monday, Friday, Saturday and that was just bringing in people."
It is not only the Woonona strip that is suffering. The latest Business Conditions Survey, conducted by Business NSW, found business confidence dropped to a new low of -78, down from -56 in February. A score of 0 indicates businesses are neutral about the economic outlook.
Driving the negative sentiment down is the reduction in consumer spending as consumers cut back on non-essential items.
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said this was compounded by cost increases.
"This survey is a proof point for how badly our region's businesses are hurting because of the combined impacts of rising energy prices, rising interest rates, wage increases for key workers and dwindling consumer spending," he said.
Compared with the February figures, slightly fewer businesses were considering closing if conditions did not improve, with 23 per cent indicating they would close their door this quarter, compared to 27 per cent in February.
Unemployment in the region was below the Sydney and statewide average, and 20 per cent of Illawarra businesses were still looking to hire staff, but a similar figure - 21 per cent - were considering dropping their headcount.
Ms Wilson said she was looking to cut costs where she can and keep expenses down, while offering products at affordable price points for customers. But said that independent small businesses like hers relied on the support of local customers.
"When you look at all the shops in Woonona, we've got the supermarket, post office, butcher, fruit shop, people can shop local to support local businesses white it's trying times like this."
