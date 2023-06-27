Illawarra Cycle Club rider Lucy Allen has done it again.
Allen secured gold in the Tour of the Hunter last weekend.
The victory comes just two months after the teenager secured gold to become Australian Junior female Individual Pursuit champion.
Illawarra Cycle Club coaching director Terry Doherty said Allen was undefeated this road season in New South Wales open racing.
"She once again claimed line honours at the Tour of the Hunter with a very well planned two-day event," he said.
"Lucy, since winning the national under 15 pursuit championship has just increased her training under our newly appointed coach Tom Dawson.
"She is certainly looking to be one of the favourite riders to claim gold in the upcoming national championships."
Doherty added fellow Illawarra cyclist Gabriel Jacobsen won two of three events but did not finish on the podium at the Tour of the Hunter because he had a poor time-trial result.
Upcoming Illawarra rider Grace Alcock also won her division in the girls for the two-day Hunter tour.
"It was a great weekend for Illawarra riders, winning two gold medals from four events," Doherty said.
This success came a week after Illawarra dominated the Southern NSW Combined Series at the Illawarra Criterium Track and Velodrome in Unanderra.
Clubs from Jindabyne to Camden took part in the series.
Illawarra riders excelled, with former Australian junior champion James Langedyk upsetting race favourite Rhys Clarke from Camden, who came second.
Langedyk's Illawarra team-mate Ryan Britten finished third.
The impressive showing at Unanderra propelled the Illawarra Cycle Club to outright series winners.
Camden looked assured of victory heading into the sixth and final race-day.
Each of the six clubs conducted a race-day meet.
Langedyk's win and the third-place result of Britten ensured Illawarra secured a narrow points overall series victory.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
