West Wollongong parents Dr B.J. and Heather So have endured a devastating loss: their funny, creative little girl Emily died from an incurable brain cancer last year at the age of just five.
Now to honour Emily's life - and hopefully prevent other families from suffering the same pain - Dr So, alongside family and friends, will cycle some 500 kilometres from Mount Kosciuszko to Wollongong over six days this October.
This 'Ride for Em' will raise money for a new clinical trial led by Professor David Ziegler from the Children's Cancer Institute, which involves using CAR-T cell therapy to attack diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, the rare and aggressive cancer that Emily suffered.
When DIPG had made them feel so helpless, Dr So said, it was good to put energy into something that could make a difference.
Emily was four years old in October 2021 when she was diagnosed with DIPG, a tumour which forms in a part of the brain stem that controls vital bodily functions.
"As a four-year-old pre-DIPG, she was pretty shy," Mrs So said.
"But strong, she had a lot of opinions and she was never afraid to express them to us," her father added.
"She was quirky and funny," Mrs So said.
Unlike many of her peers, Emily did not like the Disney juggernaut Frozen or the colour pink - instead, she loved elephants, and her favourite colours were grey and yellow.
"She was not concerned with peer pressure or people-pleasing, she kind of struck out on her own," her mother said.
"Extremely creative, you'd find her out in the garage with the craft box making something, sometimes for hers," Dr So said.
The youngest of three girls, Emily also brought her sisters - Caitlin, now 10, and Annabelle, 8 - together.
The first signs of Emily's illness were poor balance, then what could have been car sickness.
But when she woke up with uncontrollable vomiting, she was taken to hospital and a scan the following day confirmed she had DIPG. She was given six to nine months to live.
The cancer most commonly occurs in children younger than 12 and is usually fatal within a year of diagnosis.
The only established treatment is radiotherapy to extend life, which Emily endured each day for six weeks, going under general anaesthetic each time to keep her still.
This treatment had not changed, Dr So said, in over 50 years.
Tragically, Emily died on May 24 last year, seven months after her diagnosis.
Emily's uncle and local barrister Matthew Barnes founded the Ride for Em last March, when a team of cyclists rode more than 500 kilometres from Macksville near Coffs Harbour to Wollongong, raising almost $50,000 for brain cancer research.
The clinical trial that will benefit from the ride is known as Levi's Catch, named for a young boy who died from DIPG in December 2018.
It is a collaboration between the CCI, the Kids Cancer Centre at Sydney Children's Hospital, Royal Adelaide Hospital and the University of South Australia, with support from the Cancer Institute NSW.
More information on this year's Ride for Em and a donation portal can be found online here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
