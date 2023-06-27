Pump track plans added to Shellharbour council's project list

The possibility of a pump track has been added to Shellharbour City Council's spending plans for the coming years.
Councillors at Tuesday night's meeting voted to approve a range of council planning documents, including the infrastructure delivery program 2022-2026 and the 2023-24 operational plan and budget.
The plans were placed on public exhibition and extra items added to the delivery program as a result.
This included calls to investigate a pump track in the Shellharbour LGA.
"In response to community feedback, council has proposed to allocate resources to prepare a Bike Facility Feasibility and Location Assessment to inform a co-ordinated, strategic approach to the provision of bike facilities within the city," council documents stated.
As a result of feedback, extra funds were allocated to the cemetery masterplans; and for the protection of the historic Swansea farmhouse.
Overall the four-year delivery program will spend $160 million on more than 140 capital works projects.
The council's predicted operating result for 2023-24 sits at a surplus of $55.5 million. However, once council's share of the profits from Shell Cove for the coming year are removed that changed to a deficit of $10.8 million.
Cr Jacqui Graf noted that the base rates assessment will rise by around $28 a year and many waste charges increase by just 1 per cent.
Cr Graf felt the 3.7 per cent rate peg was "a very modest increase".
"It will put pressure on us to deliver assets and maintenance and other services in line with community expectations and to meet the needs of the growing population," Cr Graf said.
"But I think it acknowledges that many in our community are under financial strain with other cost of living pressures. We've not gone down the path of seeking a special rate variation for increases above the cap as many councils in NSW have had to in order to maintain their service level."
Cr Rob Petreski wanted the community to know their feedback on the council plans had been taken on board.
"We are listening and we are responding to some of the requests," Cr Petreski said.
"Of course we can't be all things to all people so we have to do that in a responsible way. With the financial pressures at the moment we can't do all these projects at once and and we might not be able to please everybody.
"But at least we can assure them that they're on the radar and as resources and the means come about we will act on them."
The operation plan, infrastructure delivery plan and other documents were passed unanimously by councillors.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
