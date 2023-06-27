Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Pump track plans added to Shellharbour council's project list

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
June 27 2023 - 6:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pump track like this one in Cringila could be coming to the Shellharbour local government area. Picture by Adam McLean
A pump track like this one in Cringila could be coming to the Shellharbour local government area. Picture by Adam McLean

The possibility of a pump track has been added to Shellharbour City Council's spending plans for the coming years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.