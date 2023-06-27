Popular Port Kembla lantern parade warms Wednesday

It's on again - the wildly popular Port Kembla annual lantern parade.
Port Kembla Public School students head up the annual community parade with everyday items reinvented into glorious lanterns.
The ever-popular community gathering, organised by Our Community Project, involves the school and its P&C, Kind Ed Art, Barberista Espresso Bar, the local police and fire services as well as many volunteers and community members.
Lantern paraders will assemble at Coomaditchy Lagoon, on the corner of Parkes and Cowper streets, at 4.30pm. A free shuttle bus available at the school back to the lagoon will run from 6.30pm.
Free soup will be available at the beginning of the parade while hot drinks will cost a gold coin donation will go to local Port Kembla Men's Shed.
Organisers ask people to bring a reusable mug for soup, tea, coffee, and hot chocolate.
Hot food and sweets will be available at the school canteen with a local band and Circus Wow performers providing the entertainment.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.