A picturesque and private family oasis

Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
When size, quality and entertaining matter you can't go past this stunning Corrimal home.
Listing agent Cristian Carvana from The Agency Illawarra said, "The palatial family home is large and spacious with separate areas that you can escape to and relax.
"It is set in a leafy cul-de-sac in a family friendly street and offers privacy since it is scheduled back from the road and has established garden hedging."
It presents a luxurious, intimate feeling and is located in a tranquil pocket of the northern suburbs.
Step inside and admire the vast open plan living space, all weather outdoor entertaining area, gleaming chef's kitchen and windows that welcome natural light but not passers by.
The sublime entry level includes an expansive lounge/living/dining space with a separate study.
You can cook up a storm in the huge kitchen featuring stone benchtops, breakfast bar and 900mm gas cooktop.
The spacious outdoor entertaining area includes a barbecue, fridge and screens for ultimate comfort.
On the upper level there are four generous carpeted bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, the main bedroom with a stylish en suite and bay window.
Make the most of the versatile rumpus/play/media space.
The family bathroom enjoys a super-sized spa and separate shower.
Features of this home are in abundance and include a low combustion wood fire, ducted air-conditioning, Bosch alarm system and a double lock-up garage with internal entry, remote access and storage shelving.
The completely private outdoor spaces include a sunny dining area with water feature.
Surrounded by prestigious homes, yet conveniently close to Corrimal Village shopping, dining options, schools and train station.
This elegant property, which is perfectly nestled under the escarpment, offers superb serenity plus an impressive list of deluxe inclusions.
"This home would suit a large or growing family. It is quality built with nothing to do but move in and enjoy the private oasis," Cristian said.
"Homes like this simply do not become available often so if you can see yourself living here get in touch today."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
