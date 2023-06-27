The rent paid by Fire and Rescue NSW for its Albion Park Rail training centre will double under a new deal with Shellharbour City Council.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has leased land at Shellharbour Airport for a training facility from council since 1997 under a rolling set of four five-year leases.
In 2009, council resolved to endorse an extension of the lease until 2027.
However, FRNSW had requested an extension beyond that time, to allow for works to improve the facility - one of only four regional training facilities in NSW.
According to council papers, council officers determined the best way forward was to scrap the existing lease and enter a new one.
To that end, council ordered an independent valuation, which put the market value at $166,725 a year - at present FRNSW is paying an annual rental of $70,908.
FRNSW obtained its own valuation of $140,000 but after discussions with council officers, it offered to pay $150,000 a year in rent.
"The amount of $150,000 excluding GST represents more than double the current rent being received by council under the existing lease," council papers stated.
"Taking into consideration the substantial increase in rent proposed by council and the valuable contribution FRNSW provides to the community, council officers consider this amount to be fair and reasonable.
"Furthermore, establishing a higher rental income and longer lease tenure with FRNSW provides a consistent source of revenue for an extended time frame."
The report also noted there were benefits for FRNSW
"Without this site available in the long term, FRNSW would have to relocate and develop an alternative suitable site to satisfy the training requirements of FRNSW Illawarra and surrounding zones," council papers stated.
At Tuesday night's meeting, Shellharbour councillors approved the rent increase and set-up of four consecutive leases of five years each, with a market rent review at the start of each new term.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
