Shellharbour Council's new lease on Fire and Rescue site doubles the rent

Updated June 27 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
Firefighters hone their rescue skills at the Albion Park Rail training facility - rent on the site will increase under a new lease with Shellharbour City Council. Picture by Adam McLean
The rent paid by Fire and Rescue NSW for its Albion Park Rail training centre will double under a new deal with Shellharbour City Council.

