IHMRI CEO David Adams said he resigned after funding from UOW was 'reduced to zero'

Updated June 28 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
Australia's chief scientist Dr Alan Finkel, here with Professor David Adams, visited the university to open IHMRI's electrophysiology laboratory in 2018.
The former CEO of the Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute (IHMRI) said he resigned after the University of Wollongong's Vice-Chancellor announced funding would be "reduced to zero" - without, he said, clear reasons given.

