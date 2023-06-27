A man has had a lucky escape after he was trapped when his car rolled upside-down in Unanderra this evening.
Ambulance paramedics were called to the crash on Blackman Pde shortly after 5.30pm where they found the man, aged in his 30s, trapped in the car which had rolled onto its roof.
It appears to have been a single-vehicle rollover.
The crash happened near the corner of Blackman Pde and Tresnan St, where the road takes a sweeping turn.
NSW Ambulance media said the man was able to be removed from the upside-down car and did not appear to be inured.
The local area's Facebook group reckoned the car was a Toyota Camry. This has not been confirmed.
