Police are looking for a motorbike rider who hit a woman cyclist in a hit and run at Warrawong tonight.
It's understood the 47-year-old woman was hit by the motorbike while riding a pushbike on Northcliffe Dr.
The woman was taken to by ambulance to Wollongong Hospital where she was in a serious but stable condition on Tuesday night.
She was hit by the motorbike at a location first said to be at the corner of First Ave South.
Initial reports that a dirt bike was involved have not been confirmed.
She had head injuries as well as lacerations to her arm and injuries to her ribs, NSW Ambulance said.
NSW Police media said in a statement that Lake Illawarra Police District officers arrived to find a female cyclist with injures to her head.
"She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Wollongong hospital in a stable condition," the statement said.
"Police were told the cyclist and a motorcycle collided before the rider allegedly fled the scene.
"A crime scene has been established and police have commenced an investigation into the crash."
Police did not have a description available of the motorbike rider.
"As inquires continue police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact Lake Illawarra police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the statement said.
