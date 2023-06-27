A man in his 50s has died in a horror single-vehicle crash on the Illawarra Highway in the Southern Highlands.
The man was driving a ute when it left the road and crashed into a tree at Burrawang about 5.45pm on Tuesday.
"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however he died," a police spokesperson said.
"He is yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be aged in his 50s."
The Illawarra Highway was closed east of Moss Vale, between Church Street and McGraths Road, from 6.30pm on Tuesday until 5.30am on Wednesday.
Police are now investigating the crash and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
