Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong newsreader Ross Warren's disappearance examined at inquiry

By Maureen Dettre
Updated June 28 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An inquiry into hate crimes will revisit the 1989 disappearance of newsreader Ross Warren. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
An inquiry into hate crimes will revisit the 1989 disappearance of newsreader Ross Warren. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Ross Warren was a young Wollongong journalist when he disappeared more than three decades ago after a night out with friends at Sydney's Oxford Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.