If you've got a primary school aged child and looking to keep them entertained during the July holidays then a fun stage show in Wollongong might help.
JUST Live on Stage! brings together all the brilliantly quirky and silly characters from Andy Griffiths' best selling books (like JUST Tricking, JUST Annoying, JUST Crazy and JUST Stupid).
It will hit the stage at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre for four performances across July 14 and 15.
Families can expect to be taken into Griffiths' world of comedy with everything from invisibility pills and Mudmen, to vomiting dogs and death-defying balloon rides.
"It will be just amazing to see these crazy/annoying/stupid stories come alive on stage," said series creator, Griffiths.
The show is also a featured part of Merrigong's five-day school holiday program, the "Merrigong Creativity Camp", with each enrolment including a ticket to the show.
The camp is designed to activate kids' imaginations and build self-confidence in a fun, educational environment, this is a great space for 'campers' to make friends - and suitable for kids aged five to 12.
JUST Live On Stage! at IPAC on July 14 and 15.
It's suitable for children aged 7+ and runs for 55 minutes (no interval). A "relaxed" performance will be held on Saturday at 10am and suitable for people on the Autism spectrum.
Tickets are $29 (less for groups) and can be booked through www.Merrigong.com.au or calling the box office on (02) 4224 5999.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
