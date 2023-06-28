'Unacceptable': Shellharbour's $700m hospital won't have helipad

Kiama MP Gareth Ward has taken aim at a government decision not to build a helipad at the new Shellharbour Hospital, saying patients transported by helicopter will instead need to be driven in from a nearby landing site.
His worry - which are shared by nurses, paramedics and members of the community - is that "patients transported by air are usually in a critical state when minutes matter".
"It is totally unacceptable that a hospital costing more than $700 million won't have a helipad," Mr Ward said.
He pointed out that the existing Shellharbour Hospital has a helipad and said the new facility - which will cost $700 million - should have the same level of emergency preparedness.
Mr Ward's concerns stem from question he asked parliament about the hospital, to which Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park answered that its design would "enable the construction of a rooftop helipad in the future".
"In disaster emergency response situations, helicopters will be able to land in the grounds next to the Harbour [sic] Hospital," the answer said.
In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Ward attacked Labor for the decision not to include a helipad, saying "I don't want to see our local community being short changed by a Labor Government trying to cut corners".
The hospital plans were finalised in November 2022, when the Liberal Government was in power.
This was put to Mr Ward on ABC radio, where he said he would not accept an "it was the other mob" line and called on Mr Park to make changes to the plans.
"This minister, who is also the Illawarra minister, should be listening, to not just me, but also paramedics who are raising this and saying this is a serious issue," he said.
"I think it's appropriate that we have the designs changed so that we have this helipad constructed and available for people who need critical care from day one."
Mr Park was made aware of health workers' concerns over the lack of a helipad before he became health minister, with nurses at a pre-election candidates forum in March telling him that it was needed.
He said then that he believed the hospital needed to be fit for purpose when it opened.
"We've got to make sure we build a hospital there that's fit for purpose, and not too small, understaffed and under-resourced from the day we open," he told them.
"This is a big growth area, and we need to get this build right."
Now he is the health minister, it is understood the NSW Government has no plans to change the designs from last year, especially as it deals with a "challenging fiscal position".
"It won't be easy to undo 12 years of neglect of our health system by the Liberals and Nationals, but we are determined to begin," Mr Park said on Wednesday.
"We made clear before the election that we will begin to rebuild our health system by implementing safe staffing levels in our hospitals."
"In the meantime, we will work to ensure that the highest standard of health services are available and accessible to local communities, which is consistent with patient safety."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
