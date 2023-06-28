There'll be no more scrutinised player running around this weekend, but interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr is expecting a big bounce-back effort from Ben Hunt on Thursday.
The Dragons skipper ran just three times for 24 metres in a heavy defeat to the Warriors on Friday, a showing many tipped to be his last in the Red V.
Hunt told the post-match presser that he hoped the club would listen to his pitch for a release on Monday only to be told the club is digging its heels in and remains determined to see the 33-year-old see out the deal running to the end of 2025.
The development looks to have scuppered plans for an immediate switch to Brisbane for the remainder of this season, though Hunt's future beyond this year remains clouded.
It's a far from absolute resolution, but Carr welcomed the semblance of certainty in having his skipper on hand for the remainder of his interim tenure that next sees the Dragons face Cronulla on Thursday.
"He's fully committed to the team for the rest of this year, so that's all I can worry about, the short term with Ben.
"I've spoken to him and he's, he's ready to go for [Thursday] night. We had a bit of a conversation and I just asked him how it went.
"There's a bit going on but it is what it is. It's a business these days. At the end of the day it's my job to worry about right now and the team for this week.
"I know what he's like, he's such a competitor and he puts the team first so I expect a good performance from him [Thursday] night."
Hunt was given Monday off but returned to training for Wednesday's captain's run as he and his side look to rebound from what was a self-described "embarrassing" effort against the Warriors.
While there'll be plenty of eyes on Hunt's performance, Carr said his entire squad needed to take a look in the mirror following the loss that saw him feeling the need to apologise to the club's fans.
"Like I said after the game against the Warriors, there's more than just one player out on the field," Carr said.
"I expect a big bounce back in our attitude and our, competitiveness and that goes across the board. I think that goes for the whole team, there's 17 of them that are thinking like that.
"We had a real good look at that game and a good look at ourselves. Obviously you want to win every game you go out there to play, but that's not realistic. It's [about] how you conduct yourself on the footy field, the mentality and physicality you turn up with.
"If the boys are running out there and they can look at each other in the eye and say that physically, mentally and attitude-wise, everyone was 100 per cent committed within the game, then we can live with each other.
"Unfortunately we couldn't do that last week, but we get another opportunity [Thursday] night."
Hunt will again partner Jayden Sullivan in the halves as part of a spine Carr feels is starting to click despite the last-start defeat.
"It's good to get Ben back training, we haven't had him at training because of Origin and we went into a 48 hour turnaround after Origin II," Carr said.
"Having your halfback there to do a game prep is a big piece of your puzzle. He's been at training and it's good to get a good proper prep in as a spine.
"There is some continuity starting to build there and we're doing a lot of good things. It's not all doom and gloom, we've just got to make sure we get on top of the negatives and fix up what we can fix up.
"Compared to the previous month before that Warriors game, I thought we were doing some really good things. We're just looking to get back to that and being the best version of ourselves."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.