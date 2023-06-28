Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Save the date - Towradgi Beach Hotel's Beer, Food and Wine festival

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
June 29 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback to February 2019 at the TBH Beer and Wine Festival. Picture by Robert Peet.
Flashback to February 2019 at the TBH Beer and Wine Festival. Picture by Robert Peet.

Beer and wine lovers are being asked to note September 17 in their diaries as the Towradgi Beach Hotel prepares for one of their biggest events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.