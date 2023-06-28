Beer and wine lovers are being asked to note September 17 in their diaries as the Towradgi Beach Hotel prepares for one of their biggest events.
The TBH Beer and Wine Festival usually sees thousands attend, with around 40 creative food producers, innovative winemakers, craft beer and distillers on show.
It's free entry to the event, while there'll also be live entertainment and children's activities to keep all the family entertained. Dogs are also allowed to attend.
The 2023 festival will be cashless for beverages, organisers will have special wristbands available for purchase and to top up with your card (left-over money at the end of the day can be refunded, according to the TBH website).
In 2022, the hotel hosted a line-up of around 70 stalls, featuring mostly local beer, food and wine, as well as several vineyards from out of town with various delights to sample from around the region.
That year marked 15 years since the festival's launch, and the first event since the pandemic had hit.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
