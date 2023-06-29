Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles are out to create another first when they tackle Milton-Ulludulla Bulldogs at Centenary Field on Sunday.
The clash is one of two Group Seven rugby league washout catch-up games on this weekend.
For the home side Eagles, it presents an opportunity to secure a second successive win for just the second time this season.
Albion Park have only won three and drawn one of their 11 games to date.
Though the Jason Hooper-coached outfit head into the Milton game in winning form, after breaking a nine-year drought last Sunday when they beat Warilla-Lake South Gorillas for the first time since 2014.
Hooper wasn't overly impressed with his team's performance but was happy to get a much-needed win.
He stressed after the game how important it was to continue winning if the Eagles were to entertain any thoughts of playing finals' football this season.
"I'm happy we haven't got the week off. The game against Milton gives us another chance to get a win and move up the ladder," Hooper said.
The Bulldogs head into the clash after suffering a heart-breaking 28-26 loss to Kiama Knights last-start.
Milton had a chance to snatch a draw on the full-time buzzer but their kick for goal hit the post and bounced out, leading to scenes of jubilation from the Kiama players, who had just ended a four-game losing streak.
The result showed to Hooper that any team could beat any team on their day, and there was no easy game in this season's Group Seven competition.
"Everyone is still beating each other. It is a really weird competition. If you don't turn up, you get beat," he said.
"We need to turn up and play better than we did today. Sure we got the result but we can't afford to take our foot off when we are dominating teams.
"It's important that we put away teams when we get the chance. Warilla were depleted today and we were resilient and came away with the win. We need to though improve on this performance and try and string some wins together."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
