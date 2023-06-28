An electric car is on top of the wish list for a Dapto man who took home $100,000 lottery first prize.
The Illawarra man won the guaranteed 1st Prize in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw, drawn Monday 26 June 2023 and pocketed $100,000.
The regular player received the surprise of a lifetime when he answered his phone this morning and discovered his bounty.
"You have good news?!" he laughed.
"Wow! That's very good - very handy. Christmas has come early.
"I had a couple of tickets in the draw. I always purchase Lucky Lotteries tickets at the local newsagency.
"It's a little treat that I like to do."
he told officials he had some house repairs that needed completing but he was dreaming bigger.
"I've always wanted to buy an electric car. Food for thought," he said.
His winning entry of 10 consecutive numbers was purchased at NewsXpress Dapto at Dapto Mall.
The staff from the were stoked for their regular customer and wished him all the best.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.