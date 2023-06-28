Six new touring shows set to light up the Wollongong stage

Six touring companies will head to Wollongong with dance, musical and indigenous arts shows after extra cash from Create NSW.
The second round of the NSW Regional Arts Touring program is supporting ten productions overall this year and next with a collective $639,999 cash boost - the majority of which will tour to the Illawarra.
As well as supporting local creatives to showcase their stories, these recipients will grow regional audiences, drive tourism and provide job opportunities in their communities.
Minister for the Arts John Graham said the funding would help hundreds of artists, comedians, dancers, musicians and cultural workers to bring what they do best to more people around the state.
"This diverse and inclusive range of productions are guaranteed to inspire audiences of all ages," he said.
The Visitors produced by Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company - August 2024
PLOT: On a sweltering day in January 1788, seven clan leaders gather on a sandstone escarpment overlooking the harbour. The attendees, six of them Elders and one new initiate, catch-up, laugh together, share a meal and compare notes. But beyond the friendly banter, protocols, and hospitality, a momentous decision is waiting to be made.
A mysterious fleet of giant nawi is amassing in the harbour and as they creep closer, these seven representatives must choose unanimously: whether to send these strangers on their way or welcome them?
Produced by Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company, this new production of Jane Harrison's impactful play is directed by Wesley Enoch.
Highway of Lost Hearts by Lingua Franca - May 2024
PLOT: A woman. A dog. A campervan. And 4,500 kms of wide open road. Mot wakes up one morning to find that her heart is missing from her chest. She can breathe; she has a pulse-but she feels... nothing.
So, she decides to go and look for it. With her Dog enlisted as co-pilot, Mot heads down the Highway of Lost Hearts: into the deepest core of the Australian Outback-through country towns in NSW, SA and the NT-navigating red dirt landscapes, fire and flood, brittle dryness, vast salt lakes, age-old mountains and murky waters filled with lost souls.
With a team of entirely regional NSW artists, Bathurst's Lingua Franca takes a treasured Australian play, infusing it with original, live country music in an authentically Australian regional work.
The Peasant Prince produced by Monkey Baa's Theatre for Young People - September 2024
The children's version of Li Cunxin's iconic autobiography, Mao's Last Dancer, this is an extraordinary production of a remarkable story - of peasant boy turned dance giant - to inspire and enthral young audiences.
The Peasant Prince will tour to 10 communities around NSW with 33 performances and 66 workshops.
Guards at the Taj written by Rajiv Joseph - September 2024
It's a dark comedy about two average men swept up by the beauty, carnage and injustice surrounding one of the most famous wonders of the world.
Written by award-winning playwright Rajiv Joseph, Guards at the Taj will tour to 7 communities in NSW as well as to venues in Victoria, the ACT and Northern Territory.
Community Dance Workshop Tour by Marrugeku Inc Burrbgaja Yalirra - October/November 2023
The dance troupe's website says the company pursues powerful new forms of cultural knowledge and the survival, preservation and growth of Indigenous story, dance and language through the making of new intercultural performance work.
The workshop program will also showcase Marrugeku's practice of using local cultural stories to express movement and dance aiming to facilitate local dance practice and storytelling.
Jonathan Jones' 'untitled (transcriptions of country)' produced by Artspace - Jan- Mar 2025
Artspace presents Wiradjuri/Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones's solo commission 'untitled (transcriptions of country)' as a regional tour. Jones and collaborating artists have created a monumental picture of Country, exploring the colonial translation of Australian native plants and Aboriginal portraits, music and knowledges during the 1800-03 voyage of Captain Nicolas Baudin.
For more information about these recipients and productions, visit create.nsw.gov.au
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.