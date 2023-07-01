Illawarra Mercury
'I'll be going until my last day': Annie's still volunteering on her 100th birthday

By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 1 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 1:34pm
For nearly half her life, Corrimal woman Annie Kersten has been volunteering at her local Vinnies shop and - on her 100th birthday - she's got no intention of stopping any time soon.

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

