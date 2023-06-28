KICKOFF: Players hold trump cards in contract stand-off

Tired of the Ben Hunt stuff yet? It's hard not to be by now. The fact this saga has many more twists and turns to come is melancholy-inducing.
There's never a shortage of topics to fill columns like this in the weird and wonderful world of rugby league, but nothing drives people quite as mad as players trying to squirm their way out contracts.
Hunt is the latest to do so, and certainly one of the more high-profile. All things now point to some sort of Mexican stand-off over the remainder of this year.
Best-case scenario would be incoming coach Shane Flanagan selling a vision to get Hunt back on board for the remainder of his deal. Hunt's decency as a bloke would make it a possibility where it otherwise mightn't be but, to borrow a phrase from Phil Gould, that type of optimism in rugby league is "inviting disappointment into your life."
There'll be plenty more said and written about Hunt, so let's give that a rest for a minute and look at the broader issue.
He's not the first player to try and leverage himself out of a contract. It's a never-ending saga, but there's at least one myth involved that needs to be done away with - that clubs do it too.
You've heard it, most likely from a current or former player. Last week, RLPA boss Clint Newton made the questionable assertion that clubs hold "all the power" in the scenario.
"For every player that asks for a release, I can give you 10 who get tapped on the shoulder by clubs and told they are no longer wanted," Newton told Nine.
It's a fair assertion but, I put it to you dear reader, if the NRL were to implement a hard rule on clubs and players that no contracts can be broken. See it out or sit it out. No exceptions.
Do you think the RLPA support it? Would it look after the interests of the supposed 10 at the expense of the supposed one? I dunno.
'Clubs do it too' is easy enough to suggest given that player movement, regardless of contracts, is an NRL constant. What people neglect is the fact that, in such stand-offs, the deck is always stacked in favour of the player.
In fact, just about every aspect of the contracting system lends itself to players leveraging their way out of contracts.
When a club signs a player to a deal, they are on the hook for that coin no matter what. It pays the money and wears the salary cap burden.
The player can under-perform and, given what most published 'rich lists' suggest, there's every chance they will. The club still has to pay the player (and so they bloody well should).
The player is guaranteed the money but, as the Hunt saga illustrates, a club is never guaranteed the player; no matter how much it outlays.
Even if a club does a good deal, there's no guarantee they'll see the fruits of it. The is art of salary cap management is getting a 600k guy for 500k, the 850k guy for 800k and so on.
All it takes is for a player, or his manager, to decide that they're worth more than what they're on to de-rail the whole deal that said manager presumably told them to sign in the first place.
They can kick stones, throw their toys out of the cot, quite obviously not deliver on their contractual obligations or, failing that, ask for 'compassion'.
There's a lot to be said for compassion. NRL clubs are hardly a beacon for it, but it's only healthy when it comes with reciprocity.
The there is the absurdity that is the November 1. deadline letting players sign with rival clubs a year in advance of their present contracts ending.
Again, it puts clubs in a lose-lose situation. A player can sign with a rival a year out and leave his present club with the option of releasing the guy early, developing him for 12 months for a rival, or make them one of the world's highest-paid reserve graders.
The Dragons actually moved to get ahead of that drama and look it where it got them. Good on them for playing hard ball, but the club remains in an unenviable position.
How does the NRL fix it? For one, it could do a better job enforcing the current anti-tampering provisions. Having the likes of the Broncos and Titans lining up to snare Hunt when he's contracted to the end of 2025 makes a mockery of those rules.
The NRL needs to show some gumption and, in fairness, it's tried. Replacing the November 1. deadline with set trade windows has been a priority through CBA negotiations, but it's not something the RLPA will even entertain.
On form, you wouldn't be surprised if the RLPA's next campaign was for its players to be able to go swimming without getting wet.
The only real way to stop it is to disincentivise bringing broken-contracted players to a club. They're also never going for less money, so how about a salary cap tax on players who break existing deals?
Are clubs willing to wear an additional salary cap hit to get a guy over the line? It wouldn't be too dissimilar to the NBA trade process of giving up Draft picks.
Crazy? Maybe, but it'd at least give clubs something more to think about, and fans something more to talk about. As it currently stands, everyone's kicking stones.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
