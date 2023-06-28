Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney has no doubt his young side have what it takes to knock off another NPL NSW heavyweight.
While many may have been shocked by the Wolves' last-start 4-0 win over Rockdale, Carney and his players weren't.
In fact, the coach believes his team can put together another impressive performance against the fifth-placed St George City on Friday night at Albert Butler Memorial Park.
Carney said the Wolves had played well in most of their matches this season, without getting the desired result.
He said it was pleasing to see Wollongong got a well-deserved reward against the Suns last week.
"Consistency of results is probably what we are lacking this season," Carney said.
"We have not lost many games but have had too many draws, it is just about getting back-to-back wins now.
"Performances have been there. It was a shock for everyone else to see that we won 4-0 but it wasn't for the players, which is a good thing."
The eighth-placed Wolves have won seven, drawn seven and lost seven games heading into Friday's stoush against a St George side which has secured 32 competition points to date, four more than Wollongong.
Carney rates St George highly but believes the Wolves have looked just as impressive at times this season.
He added their last-start showing against Rockdale was Wollongong's best 90-minute display to date.
"We played really well against Rockdale but I also thought we played really good against Manly, and especially Marconi earlier this season," Carney said.
"We were all over Marconi but just couldn't get that goal and go on with it.
"But I thought it was a really professional performance against Rockdale where we obviously took our chances.
"The stats over the season have shown we've been on top in most games but have just not got the results we deserve in a way.
"It was nice to turn things around last week. Something maybe clicked with the players and they produced the goods.
"We just have to carry that on now and turn good performances into wins."
Carney though was expecting a tough contest against a very good St George side.
"They're a good team. They defend with a lot of numbers. They defend as a unit but also try to play as well," he said.
"They play pretty much five at the back but they have got good footballers and when they do break, they break really well.
"Even when they do lose the ball, they're very disciplined. They're a fit team, like ourselves. They work hard for each other. There's a reason why they're in the top-six at the moment.
"Last time we played them we got beat but the performance was pretty good.
"We have also improved since then so I think defensively we will be better. It's important though that like the weekend, we take our chances. If we do that, we should win the game."
While not wanting to put too much pressure on his young side, Carney felt the Wolves had what it took to make the top five.
"We're a young side but we are really starting to gel and I think we can make the finals. That's the goal."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
