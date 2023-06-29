Illawarra Mercury
Gay hate crime inquiry: Wollongong newsreader Ross Warren's disappearance not investigated initially

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 29 2023 - 8:48pm, first published 5:40pm
Ross Warren, who went missing in 1989 and was later deemed by a coroner to have died. File picture.
Police initially failed to investigate the disappearance of Wollongong newsreader Ross Warren and detectives later sought to overturn a coroner's finding that he died of homicide, an inquiry has heard.

