Gareth Ward's outrage at Shellharbour hospital helipad 'disingenuous': Anna Watson

Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has accused Gareth Ward of being "disingenuous", after he raised concerns about the lack of an onsite helipad in the plans for the new Shellharbour Hospital.
Ms Watson said the Kiama MP was seeking attention by calling on the Labor Government to reverse a government decision not to build a helipad at the $700 million hospital, for which early works are underway at Dunmore.
"He's the most disingenuous politician that I have met in my life," she said.
Mr Ward issued a statement on Wednesday attacking Labor for the decision not to include an onsite helipad, saying "I don't want to see our local community being short changed by a Labor Government trying to cut corners".
His concern stemmed from the answers he received from the Health Minister Ryan Park's office, which said the "project design will enable the construction of a rooftop helipad in the future".
"In disaster emergency response situations, helicopters will be able to land in the grounds next to the Harbour Hospital," the response said.
Ms Watson pointed out that the hospital plans had been finalised last year under the previous government, adding that the project had bipartisan support after many years of advocacy from local members.
She said she had been advised "due diligence" was still being done on the hospital plans, and that consultation was still occurring over the best place for a helipad for the new hospital.
"The advice I've just received from the minister's office is that they are investigating and waiting on a final announcement to where the helipad may go," she said.
"It hasn't been decided yet, but when it is, Minister for Health Ryan Park and myself will make that announcement. We are not going to come out and just say anything, we're going to do our due diligence and consulting to make sure we get this right the first time."
It is understood the NSW Government has no plans to change the hospital designs from last year, especially as it deals with a "challenging fiscal position".
In his Wednesday statement, Mr Ward also highlighted the lack of maternity services in the new hospital plans, saying that Mr Park had "deliberately avoided" answering his questions about birthing services and obstetrics.
Mr Park's answer to parliament only said "a range of maternity services will be provided" at Shellharbour.
"This is in spite of the Member for Shellharbour committing to delivering birthing and upgraded maternity services to the new Shellharbour Hospital during the election campaign," Mr Ward said.
Ms Watson said she would continue to push for a birthing unit and maternity ward, as she believed they were essential for her electorate's growing population.
"I don't see how you can build a brand new hospital in a growing area like the Illawarra and not have maternity services," she said.
"The minister knows that I'll continue to push for maternity services and I'll be urging both himself and the [health district] to ensure that we do have the staff ready."
"We've got time right now to make sure that we train enough nurses and enough midwives to ensure that we can start a fully serviced maternity ward."
The lack of a maternity ward and birthing unit were called out by women's health advocates, as well as by Mr Ward and Ms Watson when the hospital plans were released last year.
In December, Illawarra Women's Health Centre CEO Sally Stevenson said it was "deeply worrying" that women would continue to have to travel to Wollongong to give birth when a new hospital was being built in a growth area.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief Margot Mains said then the new hospital would have midwifery and doctor clinics, in-home ante-natal and post-natal services, lactation support clinics, gynaecology clinics, women's health physiotherapy and childbirth education classes.
"Birthing services will remain at Wollongong Hospital due to the specialist services and staff that are required to maintain a safe birthing facility," she said.
"Birthing services cannot be provided at the new Shellharbour Hospital in the short to medium term because of a lack of speciality staff needed to deliver safe patient care. Compounding the issue is the current local and worldwide shortage of midwifery, obstetric and other birthing support clinicians available to work within birthing units."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
